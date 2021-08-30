As featured in:

The KMPlayer is a versatile media player which can cover various types of container format such as VCD, DVD, AVI, MKV, Ogg Theora, OGM, 3GP, MPEG-1/2/4, WMV, RealMedia, and QuickTime among others. It handles a wide range of subtitles and allows you to capture audio, video, and screenshots in many ways.

The new KMPlayer is a player optimized for high-end PCs such as 8K and 60FPS. It is a powerful player that plays all the files such as 4K, 8K, 60FPS, and has greatly improved performance to increase the playback speed of high quality content in high-end PC. We also removed all advertisements to provide the best viewing experience for our users, and reorganized them into a more streamlined menu structure.

Features

It can play all high quality video including 4K, 8K, UHD, 60FPS

Various media file format support: AVI, MPEG, TS, MKV, MP4, WEBM, MOV, 3GP, 3G2, FLV, OGM, RM, WMV, MP3 etc.

Equipped with high quality Video Renderer

Downloading videos such as YouTube, Instagram, Daily Motion

Upgraded music player

Optimized for low-end PC through hardware acceleration function

Capture video in desired format and desired format (including GIF)

The player provides both internal and external filters with a fully controlled environment in terms of connections to other splitters, decoders, audio/video transform filters and renderers without grappling with the DirectShow merit system. Internal filters are not registered to user's system to keep it from being messed up with system filters. The KMPlayer includes almost all the essential decoders required for media playback. Furthermore, to get beyond the limitation of internal decoders, the external ones such as commercial h.264 decoders or cyberlink/intervideo audio decoders can be specified, so that KMP works optimally by the users' own customization. Even though the KMP is based upon directshow structure, it supports Winamp, Realmedia and Quicktime by the internal logic. Thus, it is possible to specify where to try to connect firstly the media in preferences.

In short, the player provides a strong hybrid structure efficient for interconnecting various directshow filters, Winamp input&dsp plugin, and internal filters. The most outstanding feature is that the player has the full control of filter connections to prevent a media playback from being messed.

The player can set multifarious audio and video effects, slow down or increase playback speed with regular tone, select parts of a video as favorites, do an exceptionally powerful A-B repeat, remap the keys of remote interface for HTPC including overlay screen controls, change a skin dynamically depending on a media type playing, and many more. It is completely customizable thanks to a wide selection of skins and color schemes, and the configuration options are extremely extensive.

Intel WIDI For KMPlayerKMP Plus Version 3.2 supports Intel WIDI function which may be used through a dedicated shortcut key and use the WIDI wireless display technology.

What is WIDI?

WIDI is a wireless display technology through a Intel Core 2 Sand Bridge processor that allows you to enjoy a high-definition videos through a TV and/or a projector without any limitations to codecs.

What's New:

Android version updated to 41.06.290

64-bit version updated to 2021.08.26.12

Windows 32-bit version updated to 4.2.2.55

KMP Connect added

Added Win-Eyes TTS function (English, Korean) for the visually impaired

Added BDA (HDTV)

Video screen capture can now have user add their own logos

FTPopen allopen feature added

Languages Sinhalese, Norwegian added

Buffer overflow security vulnerability fixed

Video speedup noise error bug fixed

Subtitle editor font error bug fixed

Subtitle font rendering problem fixed

Audio visualization error fixed

KMPcfg.ini save, config error fixed

RubyTag subtitle special character error fixed

Shortcut key errors fixed

Note: Please read carefully the installation windows. During the setup you will encounter optional software that is not necessary for the program for operate. You can opt out if you're not interested without it affecting the installation or functionality of KMPlayer.