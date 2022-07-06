PotPlayer supports almost every available video format out there, contains internal codecs so there's no need to install codecs manually. Other key features include WebCam/Analog/Digital TV devices support, gapless video playback, DXVA, live broadcasting. It's been described on the Internet as The KMPlayer redux, and it pretty much is.

Distinctive features of the player is a high quality playback, support for all modern video and audio formats and a built DXVA video codecs. A wide range of subtitles are supported and you are also able to capture audio, video, and screenshots. A comprehensive video and audio player, that also supports TV channels, subtitles and skins. Both 32-bit and 64-bit versions of Windows are supported.

Features

Support for most audio/video formats and DVD.

Internal DXVA video codecs (H.264/AVC, VC-1, MPEG2) and EVR (Windows 7 only).

Hi Quality playback and low resources usage.

Support all types of subtitling.

Skins, logos, color themes.

Digital TV devices support. Live broadcasting.

and much, much more...

What's New