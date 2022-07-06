PotPlayer 1.7.21759
Multimedia player that supports a variety of different video codecs and formats.
Download
Certified
What's New
Similar to 10
Freeware
Windows
28.6 MB
110,546
As featured in:
PotPlayer supports almost every available video format out there, contains internal codecs so there's no need to install codecs manually. Other key features include WebCam/Analog/Digital TV devices support, gapless video playback, DXVA, live broadcasting. It's been described on the Internet as The KMPlayer redux, and it pretty much is.
Distinctive features of the player is a high quality playback, support for all modern video and audio formats and a built DXVA video codecs. A wide range of subtitles are supported and you are also able to capture audio, video, and screenshots. A comprehensive video and audio player, that also supports TV channels, subtitles and skins. Both 32-bit and 64-bit versions of Windows are supported.
Features
- Support for most audio/video formats and DVD.
- Internal DXVA video codecs (H.264/AVC, VC-1, MPEG2) and EVR (Windows 7 only).
- Hi Quality playback and low resources usage.
- Support all types of subtitling.
- Skins, logos, color themes.
- Digital TV devices support. Live broadcasting.
- and much, much more...
What's New
- Added the ability to save translation when saving subtitles
- Added SDR <-> HDR conversion function to H/W HDR function
- Added the ability to play pes files
- Added HEVC 420P12, 422P10, 422P12, 444P8, 444P10, 444P10 DXVA features (Intel only)
- Added the ability to exclude the download if the subtitle download contains a certain string
- Fixed a problem that was captured strangely when capturing a video with rotation applied in a specific video
- Fixed an error that occurred when playing certain videos
- Fixed a problem that certain menu items were not registered in shortcut keys
- Fixed a problem that certain subtitles did not appear
- Fixed a problem that black screen appeared when playing av1 with dxva copyback
- Fixed an issue where random playback did not occur on first playback
- Improved processing speed of internal color space
- Fixed an issue that caused slow navigation with DXVA copyback
Software similar to PotPlayer 10
-
Versatile media player which can cover various types of container format such as VCD, DVD, AVI, WMV among others. Windows 64-bit version also available here.
- Freeware
- Windows
-
Media Player Classic BE looks just like Windows Media Player, but has many additional features.
- Freeware
- Windows
-
A highly portable and popular multimedia player for multiple audio and video formats.
- Freeware
- Windows/macOS/Linux
-
Play all your music, video and sync content to your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. iTunes is a free application for Windows and macOS.
- Freeware
- Windows
-
More similar downloads