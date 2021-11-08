Download
Media Player Classic - BE is based on the original "Media Player Classic" project (Gabest) and "Media Player Classic Home Cinema" project (Casimir666), contains additional features and bug fixes.
MPC is an extremely light-weight media player for Windows. The player supports all common video and audio file formats available for playback. Most important thing is that we're completely free, 0 spyware, 0 ads and no user tracking.
It has a built in DVD player with real-time zoom, support for AVI subtitles, QuickTime and RealVideo support (requires QuickTime and/or Real Player); built-in MPEG2/SVCD/DVD codec. Media Player Classic was created and is currently maintained by a programmer named "Gabest". This is a mod of Media Player Classic design for home cinema usage.
Features:
- Playing various video and audio files
- Support for hardware decoding and deinterlacing
- Automatically mount ISO images.
