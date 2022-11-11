Overview
Powerful and portable software that allows you to destroy all data on Hard Disks, Solid State Disks (SSD) & USB disks and Memory Cards, excluding any possibility of deleted files and folders data recovery. Active@ KillDisk is a disk sanitation and partition eraser utility, supporting U.S. DoD 5220.22-M and more than 20 international data sanitizing standards. Licensing assumes no extra cost per erase.
Features
- Disk Erase (disk's surface complete sanitation) for HDD, SSD, M.2 & USB disks
- Support for 24 Sanitation Standards including US DoD 5220.22M and NIST 800-88
- Erase Verification, Resume Interrupted Erase & Disk Hidden Zones Reset
- Support for low-level ATA Secure Erase for Solid State Drives (SSD)
- Erases SATA/SAS/SCSI/NVMe/USB disks which use 512-bytes or 4096-bytes sectors
- High performance parallel erasing of multiple disks at the same time
- Disk Wipe (unused clusters sanitation) on live volumes for most file systems
- Supports PDF Certificates & XML exports, emailing results, reports customization
- Encrypting PDF Certificates with passwords & signing PDF with Digital Signatures
- Displays and monitors health status for all disks based on a S.M.A.R.T. info
- Disk sectors and volumes can be inspected on a low level in advanced Disk Viewer
- Prints customizable Sticky Labels for HDD/SSD in different formats
- Supports Command Line Mode operations and Scripting
- Console supports legacy 32-bit PC architecture (x86) to run on
- Ability to start from Bootable CD/DVD/BD/USB and erase disks on any PC
- Freeware or Demo product version provided for evaluation
Freeware
Windows
115 MB
8,127
-
Delete files forever. Use military-standard procedures to wipe files and Data Remanence beyond forensic recovery.
- Freeware
- Windows/macOS/Linux
-
A complete solution to clean private records and free up disk space.
- Free to Try
- Windows
-
Eraser is an advanced security tool that allows you to completely delete sensitive data.
- Freeware
- Windows
-
