Powerful and portable software that allows you to destroy all data on Hard Disks, Solid State Disks (SSD) & USB disks and Memory Cards, excluding any possibility of deleted files and folders data recovery. Active@ KillDisk is a disk sanitation and partition eraser utility, supporting U.S. DoD 5220.22-M and more than 20 international data sanitizing standards. Licensing assumes no extra cost per erase.

Features

  • Disk Erase (disk's surface complete sanitation) for HDD, SSD, M.2 & USB disks
  • Support for 24 Sanitation Standards including US DoD 5220.22M and NIST 800-88
  • Erase Verification, Resume Interrupted Erase & Disk Hidden Zones Reset
  • Support for low-level ATA Secure Erase for Solid State Drives (SSD)
  • Erases SATA/SAS/SCSI/NVMe/USB disks which use 512-bytes or 4096-bytes sectors
  • High performance parallel erasing of multiple disks at the same time
  • Disk Wipe (unused clusters sanitation) on live volumes for most file systems
  • Supports PDF Certificates & XML exports, emailing results, reports customization
  • Encrypting PDF Certificates with passwords & signing PDF with Digital Signatures
  • Displays and monitors health status for all disks based on a S.M.A.R.T. info
  • Disk sectors and volumes can be inspected on a low level in advanced Disk Viewer
  • Prints customizable Sticky Labels for HDD/SSD in different formats
  • Supports Command Line Mode operations and Scripting
  • Console supports legacy 32-bit PC architecture (x86) to run on
  • Ability to start from Bootable CD/DVD/BD/USB and erase disks on any PC
  • Freeware or Demo product version provided for evaluation