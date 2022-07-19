AIDA64 Extreme Edition 6.75.6100
AIDA64 Extreme Edition is a streamlined Windows diagnostic and benchmarking software for home users. AIDA64 Extreme Edition provides a wide range of features to assist in overclocking, hadware error diagnosis, stress testing, and sensor monitoring. It has unique capabilities to assess the performance of the processor, system memory, and disk drives. AIDA64 is compatible with all current 32-bit and 64-bit Microsoft Windows operating systems, including Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2.
Features
CPU, memory and disk benchmarks
AIDA64 implements a set of 64-bit benchmarks to measure how fast the computer performs various data processing tasks and mathematical calculations. Memory and cache benchmarks are available to analyze system RAM bandwidth and latency. Processor benchmarks utilize MMX, 3DNow! and SSE instructions, and scale up to 32 processor cores. For legacy processors all benchmarks are available in 32-bit version as well. AIDA64 Disk Benchmark determines the data transfer speed of hard disk drives, solid-state drives, optical drives, and flash memory based devices.
Temperature, voltage and cooling fan monitoring
AIDA64 supports over 150 various sensor devices to measure temperatures, voltages, fan speeds, and power draw. Measured values can be displayed on System Tray icons, OSD panel, Sidebar Gadget, and Logitech G15/G19 Gaming Keyboard LCD. The values can also be logged to file or exported to external applications such as RivaTuner or Samurai. AIDA64 can also alarm the user when it detects overheating, over-voltage, or cooling fan failure.
Hardware diagnostics
AIDA64 has the most accurate hardware detection capabilities in its class, to provide detailed information on the computer internals without the need to open it up. The hardware detection module is strengthened by an exhaustive hardware database holding over 115,000 entries. Additional modules are available to overview processor frequencies, check CRT and LCD display status, and stress the system to reveal potential hardware failures and thermal issues.
Software and operating system analysis
AIDA64 provides over 50 pages of information on installed programs, software licenses, security applications, and Windows settings. List of started processes, services, DLL files, startup programs, and visited web pages is also available.
New features & improvements:
Optimized 64-bit benchmarks for AMD Ryzen 5000 Series
- AIDA64 CPUID Panel, Cache & Memory Benchmark panel, GPGPU Benchmark panel, System Stability Test, and all cache, memory and processor benchmarks are fully optimized for AMD Zen 3 based Ryzen 5000 Series desktop and mobile processors, utilizing AVX2, FMA3, AES-NI and SHA instructions. Detailed chipset information for the integrated memory controllers and integrated south bridges of various AMD Zen 3 processors. Support for PCI Express 4.0 controllers and devices.
Support for the latest hardware technologies
- Multi-threaded OpenCL GPGPU benchmarks, graphics processor, OpenGL and GPGPU details, temperature and cooling fan monitoring for the latest GPUs: AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series; nVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, GeForce RTX 3060, GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile, GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, Quadro T500, RTX A40, RTX A6000. EVGA iCX3 sensor support.
- Improved support for AMD Zen 4 processors and AM5 motherboards
- GPU details for AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT, 6750 XT, 6950 XT
- GPU details for Glenfly Arise
- GPU details for Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce GTX 1630
- Fixed: SMTP TLS 1.2 support
- Microsoft Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022 support
- SHA3-512 cryptographic hash benchmark utilizing AVX, AVX2 and AVX-512
- AVX-512 and AVX2 accelerated benchmarks for Intel Alder Lake and Raptor Lake processors
- xAVX-512 accelerated benchmarks for Intel Ice Lake, Rocket Lake, Tiger Lake processors
- AVX2 and FMA accelerated 64-bit benchmarks for AMD 4700S Cardinal CPU
- AVX2 and FMA accelerated 64-bit benchmarks for AMD Zen 2 Matisse and Renoir processors
- AVX2 and FMA accelerated 64-bit benchmarks for AMD Zen 3 Vermeer and Cezanne processors
- AVX accelerated 64-bit benchmarks for Zhaoxin ZX-C+, Zhaoxin KaiXian KX-5000, KaiXian KX-6000 processors
- SSE4 optimized 64-bit benchmarks for Intel Lakefield SoC
- Further optimized SHA3-512 cryptographic hash benchmark
- Enhanced support for AMD Epyc 7003 Milan CPU
- Art.Lebedev Optimus Popularis, BeadaPanel, Elgato Stream Deck, EVGA Z10 RGB, Matrix Orbital EVE3, Matrix Orbital EVE4, VoCore LCD display support
- SteelSeries Apex 5, Apex 7, Apex 7 TKL, Apex Pro, Apex Pro TKL, Rival 710 OLED display support
- Monitoring of Corsair H60i, H100i, H100i Platinum, H115i, H115i Platinum, H150i RGB Pro XT liquid coolers
- NZXT Kraken X53, X63, X73, Z63, Z73 sensor support
- NZXT Smart Device sensor support
- Enhanced RGB LED monitoring module
- Cooler Master MP750 RGB LED mousepad support
- Aqua Computer High Flow Next, Aqua Computer LeakShield, Aqua Computer Octo, Corsair Obsidian 1000D, EVGA iCX2, EVGA iCX3, Farbwerk 360, NZXT GRID+ V3 sensor support
- Full support for Hygon C86 Mukti/Dhyana CPU
- Improved support for processors with 64 or more cores
- Improved support for 3rd generation AMD Threadripper processors
- Improved support for Intel Raptor Lake CPU and DDR5 memory modules
- Preliminary support for Intel Meteor Lake CPU
- Improvements for AMD A520, B550, X570 chipset based motherboards
- Support for PCI Express 4.0 controllers and devices
- Support for DDR5 XMP 3.0 memory profiles
- Advanced support for LSI RAID controllers
- NVMe 1.4 support
- OpenCL 3.0 support
- SMBIOS 3.4.0 support
- Support for VMware Workstation v16
- Ramaxel AM620 and AV310 SSD support
- GPU details for AMD Radeon Pro W5500, Radeon RX 590 GME, Radeon RX 5500, Radeon RX 5600 XT, Radeon RX 5700, Radeon RX 6600, Radeon RX 6700, Radeon RX 6800, Radeon RX 6900, Radeon VII Series
- GPU details for nVIDIA GeForce GT 1010, GeForce GTX 1600, GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, GeForce MX330, GeForce MX350, GeForce MX450, GeForce RTX 2000 Super, GeForce RTX 2060 Series, GeForce RTX 3000 Series
- Fixed handling of per-core HyperThreading (Intel Comet Lake-S)
- Fixed lockup at startup on systems with multiple CPU groups
- Retired SHA1 and VP8 benchmarks
