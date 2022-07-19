AIDA64 Extreme Edition is a streamlined Windows diagnostic and benchmarking software for home users. AIDA64 Extreme Edition provides a wide range of features to assist in overclocking, hadware error diagnosis, stress testing, and sensor monitoring. It has unique capabilities to assess the performance of the processor, system memory, and disk drives. AIDA64 is compatible with all current 32-bit and 64-bit Microsoft Windows operating systems, including Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2.

Features

CPU, memory and disk benchmarks

AIDA64 implements a set of 64-bit benchmarks to measure how fast the computer performs various data processing tasks and mathematical calculations. Memory and cache benchmarks are available to analyze system RAM bandwidth and latency. Processor benchmarks utilize MMX, 3DNow! and SSE instructions, and scale up to 32 processor cores. For legacy processors all benchmarks are available in 32-bit version as well. AIDA64 Disk Benchmark determines the data transfer speed of hard disk drives, solid-state drives, optical drives, and flash memory based devices.

Temperature, voltage and cooling fan monitoring

AIDA64 supports over 150 various sensor devices to measure temperatures, voltages, fan speeds, and power draw. Measured values can be displayed on System Tray icons, OSD panel, Sidebar Gadget, and Logitech G15/G19 Gaming Keyboard LCD. The values can also be logged to file or exported to external applications such as RivaTuner or Samurai. AIDA64 can also alarm the user when it detects overheating, over-voltage, or cooling fan failure.

Hardware diagnostics

AIDA64 has the most accurate hardware detection capabilities in its class, to provide detailed information on the computer internals without the need to open it up. The hardware detection module is strengthened by an exhaustive hardware database holding over 115,000 entries. Additional modules are available to overview processor frequencies, check CRT and LCD display status, and stress the system to reveal potential hardware failures and thermal issues.

Software and operating system analysis

AIDA64 provides over 50 pages of information on installed programs, software licenses, security applications, and Windows settings. List of started processes, services, DLL files, startup programs, and visited web pages is also available.

Download notes: Alternatively you can download the latest beta version of this software.

New features & improvements:

Optimized 64-bit benchmarks for AMD Ryzen 5000 Series

AIDA64 CPUID Panel, Cache & Memory Benchmark panel, GPGPU Benchmark panel, System Stability Test, and all cache, memory and processor benchmarks are fully optimized for AMD Zen 3 based Ryzen 5000 Series desktop and mobile processors, utilizing AVX2, FMA3, AES-NI and SHA instructions. Detailed chipset information for the integrated memory controllers and integrated south bridges of various AMD Zen 3 processors. Support for PCI Express 4.0 controllers and devices.

Support for the latest hardware technologies

Multi-threaded OpenCL GPGPU benchmarks, graphics processor, OpenGL and GPGPU details, temperature and cooling fan monitoring for the latest GPUs: AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series; nVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, GeForce RTX 3060, GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile, GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, Quadro T500, RTX A40, RTX A6000. EVGA iCX3 sensor support.

What's New