Why settle for a basic build of your Firefox browser on Windows Operating Systems when you can have one that performs 25% faster? Mozilla does not provide optimized browser packages for Windows, while many Linux ("from scratch") users get the advantage of a browser built specifically for their system. That needs to change! So, here is the Pale Moon project: Custom-built and optimized Firefox browsers for Windows Operating Systems. Make sure to get the most speed out of your browser.

Of course, getting a faster browser is not just about optimizing the compilation process (building a program from its source code), but also about carefully choosing features and how to choose the best setup. This means that this browser, however extremely close to Firefox, does not have all the functions that Firefox has. A few, carefully selected, features have been disabled that are not in high demand, and that do not interfere with the way web pages are displayed or function; all to maximize speed and efficiency of the browser. Please see the page with technical details to learn exactly what the browser supports, and what it doesn't support. In short, if you need accessibility features or parental controls, then please visit the firefox homepage and get the official, non-optimized build.

Features

Highly optimized for current processors

100% Firefox sourced: As safe as the browser that has seen years of development.

Uses slightly less memory because of disabled redundant and optional code

Significant speed increases for page drawing and script processing

Support for SVG and Canvas

Support for Firefox extensions, themes and personas

What's New

This is another major update with important compatibility improvements for the web. Most notably, our implementation of Google WebComponents is now at a state where we enabled them by default.



Additionally, our Mac builds (for both Intel and ARM Macs) are no longer in beta and considered stable. Signed/notarized builds with the regular branding are available from the download page!



Huge thanks to FranklinDM for his work this cycle getting us to this point. Of course major thanks to everyone who has contributed to this complex and difficult WebComponents task over a long time! Thanks also to Martok and Job Bautista for continuing to work on and improve the JavaScript engine as well as u3shit for working on video playback improvements.



Changes/fixes:

Shadow DOM and CustomElements, collectively making up WebComponents, have been enabled by default which should bring much broader web compatibility to the browser for many a site that uses web 2.0+ frameworks. See implementation notes.

Tab titles in the browser now fade if they are too long instead of using ellipses, to provide a little more readable space to page titles. Note that this may require some updates to tab extensions or themes.

A number of site-specific overrides have been updated or removed because they are no longer necessary or current with the platform developments in terms of web compatibility. We could use your help evaluating the ones that are still there; see the issue on our repo.

Updated our promises and async function implementation to the current spec.

Implemented Promise.any()

Fixed several crashes related to regular expression code.

Improved regular expression object handling so it can be properly garbage collected.

Fixed some VP8 video playback.

Fixed an issue where the caret (text cursor) would sometimes not be properly visible.

Updated the embedded emoji font.

Implemented the :is() and :where() CSS pseudo-classes.

Implemented complex selectors for the :not() CSS pseudo-class.

Implemented the inset CSS shorthand property.

Implemented the env() environment variable CSS function. See implementation notes.

Implemented handling for RGB encoded video playback (instead of just YUV).

Implemented handling for full-range videos (0-255 luminance levels) giving better video playback quality.

Removed the WebP image decoder pref. See implementation notes.

Enabled the Web text-to-speech API by default (only supported on some operating systems).

Updated NSPR to 4.35 and NSS to 3.79.4

Cleaned up unused "tracking protection" plumbing. See implementation notes.

Cleaned up URI Classifier plumbing (Google SafeBrowsing leftover).

Fixed several intermittent and difficult-to-trace crashes.

Improved content type security of jar: channels. DiD

Improved JavaScript JIT code generation safety. DiD

Fixed potential crash scenarios in the graphics subsystem. DiD

Improved filename safety when saving files to prevent potential environment leaks.

Security issues addressed: CVE-2023-25751, CVE-2023-28163 and several others that do not have a CVE.

UXP Mozilla security patch summary: 1 fixed, 4 DiD, 14 not applicable.

Implementation notes: