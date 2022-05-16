In addition to providing information about the user's system and SSD product, Samsung SSD Magician also supports advanced features, like SSD performance management, benchmarking for optimum performance, new firmware updates, etc.

Get Samsung SSD Magician and give it a try to fully assess its capabilities.

Features

SecureErase function can fully erase data on the drive in less than 1 minute.

Update function confirms that latest firmware is installed from the Samsung website.

Automatic OS optimization for Superfetch/Prefetch, ReadyBoost, and DIPM settings.

Benchmarking application tests performance of the SSD, and other connected devices.

Fully compatible with all previously shipped Samsung SSD drives.

What's New

Bug fixes

Security improvements

Supported Products:

980 PRO

MZ-V8P250BW (250GB)

MZ-V8P500BW (500GB)

MZ-V8P1T0BW (1TB)

980

MZ-V8V250BW (250GB)

MZ-V8V500BW (500GB)

MZ-V8V1T0BW (1TB)

970 PRO

MZ-V7P512BW (512 GB)

MZ-V7P1T0BW (1,024 GB)

970 EVO

MZ-V7E250BW (250 GB)

MZ-V7E500BW (500 GB)

MZ-V7E1T0BW (1,000 GB)

MZ-V7E2T0BW (2,000 GB)

970 EVO Plus

MZ-V7S250BW (250 GB)

MZ-V7S500BW (500 GB)

MZ-V7S1T0BW (1,000 GB)

960 PRO

MZ-V6P512BW (512 GB)

MZ-V6P1T0BW (1 TB)

MZ-V6P2T0BW (2 TB)

960 EVO

MZ-V6E250BW (250 GB)

MZ-V6E500BW (500 GB)

MZ-V6E1T0BW (1 TB)

950 PRO

MZ-VKV256 (256 GB)

MZ-VKV512 (512 GB)

870 EVO

MZ-77E250 (250GB)

MZ-77E500 (500GB)

MZ-77E1T0 (1,000GB)

MZ-77E2T0 (2,000GB)

MZ-77E4T0 (4,000GB)

870 QVO

MZ 77Q1T0 (1TB)

MZ 77Q2T0 (2TB)

MZ 77Q4T0 (4TB)

MZ 77Q8T0 (8TB)

860 PRO

MZ-76P256BW (256 GB)

MZ-76P512BW (512 GB)

MZ-76P1T0BW (1,024 GB)

MZ-76P2T0BW (2,048 GB)

MZ-76P4T0BW (4,096 GB)

860 EVO

MZ-76E250BW (250 GB)

MZ-76E500BW (500 GB)

MZ-76E1T0BW (1,000 GB)

MZ-76E2T0BW (2,000 GB)

MZ-76E4T0BW (4,000 GB)

MZ-M6E250BW (250 GB)

MZ-M6E500BW (500 GB)

MZ-M6E1T0BW (1,000 GB)

MZ-N6E250BW (250 GB)

MZ-N6E500BW (500 GB)

MZ-N6E1T0BW (1,000 GB)

MZ-N6E2T0BW (2,000 GB)

860 QVO

MZ-76Q1T0BW (1,000 GB)

MZ-76Q2T0BW (2,000 GB)

MZ-76Q4T0BW (4,000 GB)

850 PRO

MZ-7KE256 (256 GB)

MZ-7KE512 (512 GB)

MZ-7KE1T0 (1 TB)

MZ-7KE2T0 (2 TB)

MZ-7KE4T0 (4 TB)

850 EVO

MZ-75E250 (250 GB)

MZ-75E500 (500 GB)

MZ-75E1T0 (1 TB)

MZ-75E2T0 (2 TB)

MZ-75E4T0 (4 TB)

850 EVO mSATA

MZ-M5E120 (120 GB)

MZ-M5E250 (250 GB)

MZ-M5E500 (500 GB)

MZ-M5E1T0 (1 TB)

850 EVO M.2

MZ-N5E120 (120 GB)

MZ-N5E250 (250 GB)

MZ-N5E500 (500 GB)

840 PRO