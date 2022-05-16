Samsung SSD Magician 7.1.1.820
The Samsung SSD Magician software facilitates easy maintenance and use of Samsung SSD products connected to a desktop or notebook computer.
Download
What's New
Certified
Similar to 9
Freeware
Windows
140 MB
203,993
In addition to providing information about the user's system and SSD product, Samsung SSD Magician also supports advanced features, like SSD performance management, benchmarking for optimum performance, new firmware updates, etc.
Get Samsung SSD Magician and give it a try to fully assess its capabilities.
Features
- SecureErase function can fully erase data on the drive in less than 1 minute.
- Update function confirms that latest firmware is installed from the Samsung website.
- Automatic OS optimization for Superfetch/Prefetch, ReadyBoost, and DIPM settings.
- Benchmarking application tests performance of the SSD, and other connected devices.
- Fully compatible with all previously shipped Samsung SSD drives.
What's New
- Bug fixes
- Security improvements
Previous Versions:
Supported Products:
980 PRO
- MZ-V8P250BW (250GB)
- MZ-V8P500BW (500GB)
- MZ-V8P1T0BW (1TB)
980
- MZ-V8V250BW (250GB)
- MZ-V8V500BW (500GB)
- MZ-V8V1T0BW (1TB)
970 PRO
- MZ-V7P512BW (512 GB)
- MZ-V7P1T0BW (1,024 GB)
970 EVO
- MZ-V7E250BW (250 GB)
- MZ-V7E500BW (500 GB)
- MZ-V7E1T0BW (1,000 GB)
- MZ-V7E2T0BW (2,000 GB)
970 EVO Plus
- MZ-V7S250BW (250 GB)
- MZ-V7S500BW (500 GB)
- MZ-V7S1T0BW (1,000 GB)
960 PRO
- MZ-V6P512BW (512 GB)
- MZ-V6P1T0BW (1 TB)
- MZ-V6P2T0BW (2 TB)
960 EVO
- MZ-V6E250BW (250 GB)
- MZ-V6E500BW (500 GB)
- MZ-V6E1T0BW (1 TB)
950 PRO
- MZ-VKV256 (256 GB)
- MZ-VKV512 (512 GB)
870 EVO
- MZ-77E250 (250GB)
- MZ-77E500 (500GB)
- MZ-77E1T0 (1,000GB)
- MZ-77E2T0 (2,000GB)
- MZ-77E4T0 (4,000GB)
870 QVO
- MZ 77Q1T0 (1TB)
- MZ 77Q2T0 (2TB)
- MZ 77Q4T0 (4TB)
- MZ 77Q8T0 (8TB)
860 PRO
- MZ-76P256BW (256 GB)
- MZ-76P512BW (512 GB)
- MZ-76P1T0BW (1,024 GB)
- MZ-76P2T0BW (2,048 GB)
- MZ-76P4T0BW (4,096 GB)
860 EVO
- MZ-76E250BW (250 GB)
- MZ-76E500BW (500 GB)
- MZ-76E1T0BW (1,000 GB)
- MZ-76E2T0BW (2,000 GB)
- MZ-76E4T0BW (4,000 GB)
- MZ-M6E250BW (250 GB)
- MZ-M6E500BW (500 GB)
- MZ-M6E1T0BW (1,000 GB)
- MZ-N6E250BW (250 GB)
- MZ-N6E500BW (500 GB)
- MZ-N6E1T0BW (1,000 GB)
- MZ-N6E2T0BW (2,000 GB)
860 QVO
- MZ-76Q1T0BW (1,000 GB)
- MZ-76Q2T0BW (2,000 GB)
- MZ-76Q4T0BW (4,000 GB)
850 PRO
- MZ-7KE256 (256 GB)
- MZ-7KE512 (512 GB)
- MZ-7KE1T0 (1 TB)
- MZ-7KE2T0 (2 TB)
- MZ-7KE4T0 (4 TB)
850 EVO
- MZ-75E250 (250 GB)
- MZ-75E500 (500 GB)
- MZ-75E1T0 (1 TB)
- MZ-75E2T0 (2 TB)
- MZ-75E4T0 (4 TB)
850 EVO mSATA
- MZ-M5E120 (120 GB)
- MZ-M5E250 (250 GB)
- MZ-M5E500 (500 GB)
- MZ-M5E1T0 (1 TB)
850 EVO M.2
- MZ-N5E120 (120 GB)
- MZ-N5E250 (250 GB)
- MZ-N5E500 (500 GB)
840 PRO
- MZ-7PD128 (128 GB)
- MZ-7PD256 (256 GB)
- MZ-7PD512 (512 GB)
Software similar to Samsung SSD Magician 9
-
The Dashboard helps users maintain peak performance of SanDisk SSDs in Windows operating systems with a user-friendly graphical interface for the user.
- Freeware
- Windows
-
Optimize and Restore Performance of your SSD in Windows XP, Vista, 7 and 8.
- Freeware
- Windows
-
With AS SSD Benchmark you can determine your SSD drive's performance by conducting several specific tests.
- Freeware
- Windows
-
Everything you need to optimize your SSD drive on Windows 7 or 8.
- Freeware
- Windows 7/8/10
-
More similar downloads