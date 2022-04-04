Franz allows you to add each service many times. This makes Franz the perfect tool to manage multiple business and private accounts all at the same time. You could even use five different Facebook Messenger accounts at once, if some inexplicable reason urges you to do so.

How do you handle my personal messages & chats?

Franz does not read anything you type, send or receive. That's between you and your messenger service. His only interest is to successfully deliver your messages. No nosing - all hail postal secrecy!

What services are supported by Franz?

Franz supports a great variety of business and private messaging & chat services like Slack, WhatsApp,WeChat, HipChat, Facebook Messenger, Telegram,Google Hangouts, GroupMe, Skype and many more.

Why build Franz

Being part of different communities often requires you to use different messaging platforms. You end up with lots of different apps and browser windows trying to stay on top of your messages and chats. Driven by that we built Franz, a one-step solution to the problem.

Why is Franz called Franz?

Franz, Franz, Franz, Franz, Franz, Franz, Franz... Easy to say, easy to pronounce and full of history. Emperor Franz Joseph I of Austria had a rough time following the downfall of the Austrian Empire. Why not give someone with the presumably exceptional communication skills of an emperor a second chance?

What's New:

Features

App: Huge performance and stability increase

App: Replaced with BrowserViews

macOS: Apple Silicon download prompt to make your experience much faster and stable.

Bug Fixes