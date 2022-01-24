Memtest86 is a free, standalone memory testing software for x86 and Arm computers. It boots from USB flash drives to test your computer's RAM for faults, using algorithms that have been in development for over 20 years.

Unreliable RAM can cause a multitude of problems. Corrupted data, crashes and other unexplained behaviour. Bad RAM is one of the most frustrating computer problems to have as symptoms are often random and hard to pin down. MemTest86 can help diagnose faulty RAM (or rule it out as a cause of system instability).

MemTest86 is relied on for industrial use (PC/CPU/motherboard/RAM manufacturers) and consumer use (system builders, overclockers, computer enthusiasts).

MemTest86 supports all current technologies:

13 different RAM testing algorithms - including row hammer fault detection*

All RAM types supported (DDR2, DDR3, DDR4, DDR5, SODIMM, XMP, ECC)

Self-booting off USB or Network (PXE)* boot, without needing DOS, Linux nor Windows

Optimized for UEFI-based x86/ARM systems

Native 64-bit code (since version 5)

ECC error detection & injection*

Secure Boot verified – Code signed by Microsoft

Graphical interface with mouse input

Save logs and create customizable HTML reports

Full test automation via configuration file

Support for memory blacklisting in Windows (badmemorylist) and Linux (BADRAM)

Multi-language support (Chinese, German, Russian, Spanish & more)

What's New

Fixes/Enhancements