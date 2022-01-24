Memtest86 9.4.1000
date 2022-01-24
Memtest86 9.4.1000
MemTest86 is a free, thorough, stand alone memory test for x86 and Arm PCs.
Memtest86 is a free, standalone memory testing software for x86 and Arm computers. It boots from USB flash drives to test your computer's RAM for faults, using algorithms that have been in development for over 20 years.
Unreliable RAM can cause a multitude of problems. Corrupted data, crashes and other unexplained behaviour. Bad RAM is one of the most frustrating computer problems to have as symptoms are often random and hard to pin down. MemTest86 can help diagnose faulty RAM (or rule it out as a cause of system instability).
MemTest86 is relied on for industrial use (PC/CPU/motherboard/RAM manufacturers) and consumer use (system builders, overclockers, computer enthusiasts).
MemTest86 supports all current technologies:
- 13 different RAM testing algorithms - including row hammer fault detection*
- All RAM types supported (DDR2, DDR3, DDR4, DDR5, SODIMM, XMP, ECC)
- Self-booting off USB or Network (PXE)* boot, without needing DOS, Linux nor Windows
- Optimized for UEFI-based x86/ARM systems
- Native 64-bit code (since version 5)
- ECC error detection & injection*
- Secure Boot verified – Code signed by Microsoft
- Graphical interface with mouse input
- Save logs and create customizable HTML reports
- Full test automation via configuration file
- Support for memory blacklisting in Windows (badmemorylist) and Linux (BADRAM)
- Multi-language support (Chinese, German, Russian, Spanish & more)
Fixes/Enhancements
- Added new config file parameter, 'MAXCPUS', for setting the maximum number of CPU logical cores used for testing. By default, this value is 256 (Pro Edition) and 16 (Free Version). This parameter can be set to a maximum value of 512.
- Added new config file parameter, 'AUTOPROMPTFAIL', for specifying whether to display the test result and ask for user intervention on test failure, even when AUTOMODE is enabled
- Added new config file naming convention allowing for separate config files depending on memory size:
GB-mt86.cfg
- Fixed memory size calculation to use rounding instead of truncation
- Display PASS message box in yellow (instead of green) on test completion if corrected ECC errors were detected
- Display error message if no valid SPD.spd file was found when SPDMATCH=1
- Display error message if no SPD modules were detected when SPDMATCH=1
- Display error message and exit MemTest86 when failing to measure CPU clock speed during startup
- Updated XML message to include CPU info & SMBIOS info sent to PXE server/management console
- Added ECC Support for Intel Tiger Lake H chipset
- Added ECC Support for Intel Rocket Lake chipset
- Added ECC Support for Intel Alder Lake chipset
- Added ECC Support for Intel Ice Lake-SP chipset
- Added support for retrieving CPU info for Intel Elkhart Lake chipset
- Added support for retrieving DIMM temperatures (TSOD) for Intel Alder Lake chipset
- Fixed issue with measuring ARM64 CPU clock speed due to CPU cycle counter (PMCCNTR) being disabled
- Fixed HTML report to display error bit map in text when copying/pasting
- Fixed Linux badram entries in HTML report to be page size aligned (4096 bytes)
- Fixed parsing bug with SPD.spd file when whitespace appears at the end of each line
- Fixed issues with displaying RAM SPD DDR5-specific info
- Fixed support for limited number of command line parameters in Free version
- Fixed bug in overflowing text in SPD info screen
- Fixed REPORTNUMWARN config file parameter not being written when saving config file
- Included Serva PXE server configuration file in Site Edition package
- Updated blacklist with Dell Precision 7760 screen display issues
