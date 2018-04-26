SiSoftware Sandra Lite

SiSoftware Sandra (the System ANalyser, Diagnostic and Reporting Assistant) is an information & diagnostic utility. It should provide most of the information (including undocumented) you need to know about your hardware, software and other devices whether hardware or software. Sandra is a (girl) name of Greek origin that means "defender", "helper of mankind". We think that's quite fitting.

It works along the lines of other Windows utilities, however it tries to go beyond them and show you more of what's really going on. Giving the user the ability to draw comparisons at both a high and low-level. You can get information about the CPU, chipset, video adapter, ports, printers, sound card, memory, network, Windows internals, AGP, PCI, PCIe, ODBC Connections, USB2, 1394/Firewire, etc.

Native Unicode ports for 32-bit Windows (2000/XP/2003/Vista), 64-bit & x64 Windows (XP/2003/Vista) as well as Windows CE (Pocket PC 2002/2003/2003SE, Smart Phone 2002/2003/2003SE, CE .Net 4.20) are available.

Benchmark UI Change: Select Multi-Threading, Multi-Core, Single-Thread

While it was always possible in Sandra to disable hyper-threading (HT) to use only physical cores/modules or disable multi-core (MC) to use only sockets/packages or just 1 thread - by using Options - we decided to make it easier to use.

So now you can test either MT, MC, ST - which can be useful on processors that use Turbo/dynamic overclocking and can boost fewer threads to higher speeds.

You can also run on all APs (application processors) - but not the BSP (boot processor, aka thread 0) just in case the BSP causes AP threads to wait for it to finish and thus delay the completion of the test (even now there are some problematic systems).

Single-thread will use an AP not the BSP as generally the BSP is loaded with other tasks (e.g. interrupts).

Note Sandra uses its own scheduler - thus does not depend on Windows to schedule the threads on specific socket/core (and perhaps park the rest). NUMA is also fully supported and the right NUMA node will be selected as appropriate for the package/core the thread should run on.

General Sandra Information

Here are the version types, in line with industry standards:

Sandra Lite (free for personal/educational use - no nag screens, time limit, etc.)

Sandra Advanced (for OEMs)

Sandra Professional (commercial)

Sandra Engineer (commercially exploitabile)

Sandra Enterprise (commercial)

Sandra Legacy (home enthusiast)

List of SiSoftware Sandra Modules:

System Summary

Mainboard/Chipset/System Monitors Info

CPU/BIOS Info

APM & ACPI (Advanced Power Management) Info

PCI(e), AGP, CardBus, PCMCIA bus and devices Info

Video Information (monitor, card, video bios, caps, etc.)

OpenGL Information

DirectX (DirectDraw, Direct3D, DirectSound (3D), DirectMusic, DirectPlay, DirectInput) Info

Keyboard Info

Mouse Info

Sound Card (wave, midi, aux, mix) Info

MCI Devices (mpeg, avi, seq, vcr, video-disc, wave) Info

Joystick Info

Printers Info

Windows Memory Info

Windows Info

Font (Raster, Vector, TrueType, OpenType) Information

Modem/ISDN TA Information

Network Information

IP Network Information

WinSock & Internet Security Information

Drives Information (Removable Hard Disks, CD-ROM/DVD, RamDrives, etc.)

Ports (Serial/Parallel) Info

Remote Access Service Connections (Dial-Up, Internet)

OLE objects/servers Info

Processes (Tasks) & Threads Info

Modules (DLL, DRV) Info

Services & Device Drivers (SYS) Info

SCSI Information

ATA/ATAPI Information

Data Sources Information

CMOS/RTC Information

Smart Card & SIM Card Information

CPU Arithmetic Benchmark (MP/MT support)

CPU Multi-Media Benchmark (including MMX, MMX Enh, 3DNow!, 3DNow! Enh, SSE(2)) (MP/MT support)

File System (Removable, Hard Disks, Network, RamDrives) Benchmark

Removable Storage/Flash Benchmark

CD-ROM/DVD Benchmark

Memory Bandwidth Benchmark (MP/MT support)

Cache & Memory Bandwidth Benchmark (MP/MT support)

Network/LAN Bandwidth Benchmark

Internet/ISP Connection Benchmark

Internet/ISP Peerage Benchmark

Hardware Interrupts Usage

DMA Channel Usage

I/O Ports Usage

Memory Range Usage

Plug & Play Enumerator

Hardware registry settings

Environment settings

Registered File Types

Key Applications(web-browser, e-mail, news, anti-virus, firewall, etc.)

Installed Applications

Installed Programs

Start Menu Applications

On-disk Programs & Libraries

Installed Web Packages(ActiveX, Java classes)

System Event Logs

Burn-in Wizard(test computer stability)

Connect Wizard (connect to remote computers, PDAs, Smart Phones and other devices)

Combined Performance Index Wizard (overall computer performance score)

Create a Report Wizard (save, print, fax or e-mail in CIM (SMS/DMI), HTML, XML, RPT or TEXT format)

Performance Tune-Up Wizard (tune-up computer)

Environment Monitor Wizard (temperatures, voltages, fans, CPU power, cooling solution thermal resistance, etc.)

WebUpdate Wizard for automatic version updating

What's New:

We have added new Overall Performance benchmarks for all major components (CPU, GPGPU, Video/Graphics, Memory/Cache and Disk) and thus simplified the Overall Computer Performance benchmark.

We have added hardware support and optimisations for brand-new CPU architectures (AMD Ryzen 2, AMD Vega GPGPU, future Intel) not forgetting GPGPU architectures across the various interfaces (CUDA, OpenCL, DirectX ComputeShader, OpenGL Compute).

As SiSoftware operates a "just-in-time" release cycle, some features were introduced in Sandra 2017 service packs: in Sandra Titanium they have been updated and enhanced based on all the feedback received.

Processor Overall Index

A combined performance index of all major CPU-related benchmarks: Multi-Media, Scientific Analysis, Financial Analysis, Image Processing, Multi-Core Efficiency.

GPGPU Overall Index

A combined performance index of all major GPGPU-related benchmarks: Processing, Scientific Analysis, Financial Analysis, Image Processing, Memory Bandwidth, Memory Latency.

Video/Graphics Overall Index

A combined performance index of all major video benchmarks: Shader Processing, Memory Bandwidth, Media Transcoding.

Memory/Cache Overall Index

A combined performance index of all major memory and cache-related benchmarks: Memory Bandwidth, Cache Bandwidth, Memory Latency.

Disk Overall Index

A combined performance index of all major disk-related benchmarks: File System Bandwidth, File System I/O, Physical Disk Bandwidth

As a result, the Overall Compute Benchmark was simplified to be an aggregate of the component overall benchmarks:

Overall Computer Index

A combined performance index of all component overall indexes (CPU, GPGPU, Video/Graphics, Memory/Cache and Disk)

Sandra 2017 - future Service Pack

All the fixes in Sandra Titanium/2018 will be back-ported to a future service pack for Sandra 2017.

