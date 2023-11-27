It supports the most obscure ancient formats up to the cutting edge. No matter if they were designed by some standards committee, the community or a corporation. It contains libavcodec, libavutil, libavformat, libavfilter, libavdevice, libswscale and libswresample which can be used by applications. As well as ffmpeg, ffserver, ffplay and ffprobe which can be used by end users for transcoding, streaming and playing

The FFmpeg project tries to provide the best technically possible solution for developers of applications and end users alike. To achieve this we combine the best free software options available. We slightly favor our own code to keep the dependencies on other libs low and to maximize code sharing between parts of FFmpeg. Wherever the question of "best" cannot be answered we support both options so the end user can choose.

Security is a high priority and code review is always done with security in mind. Though due to the very large amounts of code touching untrusted data security issues are unavoidable and thus we provide as quick as possible updates to our last stable releases when new security issues are found.

Everyone is welcome in FFmpeg and all contributions are welcome too. We are happy to receive patches, pull requests, bug reports, donations or any other type of contribution.

FFmpeg provides various tools:

ffmpeg is a command line tool to convert multimedia files between formats.

ffserver is a multimedia streaming server for live broadcasts.

ffplay is a simple media player based on SDL and the FFmpeg libraries.

ffprobe is a is a simple multimedia stream analyzer.

and developers libraries:

libavutil is a library containing functions for simplifying programming, including random number generators, data structures, mathematics routines, core multimedia utilities, and much more.

libavcodec is a library containing decoders and encoders for audio/video codecs.

libavformat is a library containing demuxers and muxers for multimedia container formats.

libavdevice is a library containing input and output devices for grabbing from and rendering to many common multimedia input/output software frameworks, including Video4Linux, Video4Linux2, VfW, and ALSA.

libavfilter is a library containing media filters.

libswscale is a library performing highly optimized image scaling and color space/pixel format conversion operations.

libswresample is a library performing highly optimized audio resampling, rematrixing and sample format conversion operations.

What's New

FFmpeg 6.1 "Heaviside", a new major release, is now available! Some of the highlights:

libaribcaption decoder

Playdate video decoder and demuxer

Extend VAAPI support for libva-win32 on Windows

afireqsrc audio source filter

arls filter

ffmpeg CLI new option: -readrate_initial_burst

zoneplate video source filter

command support in the setpts and asetpts filters

Vulkan decode hwaccel, supporting H264, HEVC and AV1

color_vulkan filter

bwdif_vulkan filter

nlmeans_vulkan filter

RivaTuner video decoder

xfade_vulkan filter

vMix video decoder

Essential Video Coding parser, muxer and demuxer

Essential Video Coding frame merge bsf

bwdif_cuda filter

Microsoft RLE video encoder

Raw AC-4 muxer and demuxer

Raw VVC bitstream parser, muxer and demuxer

Bitstream filter for editing metadata in VVC streams

Bitstream filter for converting VVC from MP4 to Annex B

scale_vt filter for videotoolbox

transpose_vt filter for videotoolbox

support for the P_SKIP hinting to speed up libx264 encoding

Support HEVC,VP9,AV1 codec in enhanced flv format

apsnr and asisdr audio filters

OSQ demuxer and decoder

Support HEVC,VP9,AV1 codec fourcclist in enhanced rtmp protocol

CRI USM demuxer

ffmpeg CLI '-top' option deprecated in favor of the setfield filter

VAAPI AV1 encoder

ffprobe XML output schema changed to account for multiple variable-fields elements within the same parent element

ffprobe -output_format option added as an alias of -of

This release had been overdue for at least half a year, but due to constant activity in the repository, had to be delayed, and we were finally able to branch off the release recently, before some of the large changes scheduled for 7.0 were merged.

Internally, we have had a number of changes too. The FFT, MDCT, DCT and DST implementation used for codecs and filters has been fully replaced with the faster libavutil/tx (full article about it coming soon).

This also led to a reduction in the the size of the compiled binary, which can be noticeable in small builds.

There was a very large reduction in the total amount of allocations being done on each frame throughout video decoders, reducing overhead.

RISC-V optimizations for many parts of our DSP code have been merged, with mainly the large decoders being left.

There was an effort to improve the correctness of timestamps and frame durations of each packet, increasing the accurracy of variable frame rate video.

Next major release will be version 7.0, scheduled to be released in February. We will attempt to better stick to the new release schedule we announced at the start of this year.

We strongly recommend users, distributors, and system integrators to upgrade unless they use current git master.