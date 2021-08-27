Handbrake 1.4.1
HandBrake converts video from any format to a selection of modern, widely supported codecs.
HandBrake is a free and open source tool for converting video from nearly any format to a selection of modern, widely supported codecs. HandBrake is a cross-platform application, available for Windows, Mac and Linux.
One of HandBrake’s strengths is its ability to open a wide variety of video formats. HandBrake uses FFmpeg under the hood and generally can open whatever FFmpeg will, in addition to disc-based formats like DVD and Blu-ray. HandBrake does not defeat or circumvent copy protection of any kind. It does not work with video files employing Digital Rights Management (DRM).
HandBrake’s software video encoders, video filters, audio encoders, and other processes benefit from fast CPU and memory. HandBrake’s hardware video encoders also benefit from modern GPU hardware.
Built-in Device Presets
Get started with HandBrake in seconds by choosing a profile optimised for your device, or choose a universal profile for standard or high quality conversions. Simple, easy, fast. For those that want more choice, tweak many basic and advanced options to improve your encodes.
Supported Input Sources
Handbrake can process most common multimedia files and any DVD or Blu Ray sources that do not contain any kind of copy protection.
Outputs
- File Containers: .MP4(.M4V) and .MKV
- Video Encoders: H.265 (x265 and QuickSync), H.264(x264 and QuickSync), H.265 MPEG-4 and MPEG-2, VP8, VP9 and Theora
- Audio Encoders: AAC / HE-AAC, MP3, Flac, AC3, or Vorbis
- Audio Pass-thru: AC-3, E-AC3, DTS, DTS-HD, TrueHD, AAC and MP3 tracks
Even more features
- Title / chapter and range selection
- Batch Scan and Queueing of encodes
- Chapter Markers
- Subtitles (VobSub, Closed Captions CEA-608, SSA, SRT)
- Constant Quality or Average Bitrate Video Encoding
- Support for VFR and CFR
- Video Filters: Deinterlacing, Decomb, Denoise, Detelecine, Deblock, Grayscale, Cropping and scaling
- Live Static and Video Preview
What's New:
- Further refining the HandBrake engine to support native 10 and 12-bit encodes, including HDR10 metadata passthru.
- Improvements to hardware encoding functionality for Intel QuickSync, AMD VCN and Qualcomm ARM devices. (Thanks to these companies all for supporting the development in HandBrake!)
- Adds support for Apple Silicon based macs.
- Adds support for Qualcomm ARM64 devices running Windows (HandBrakeCLI only for now. Windows UI is coming later!)
- Improvements to subtitle handling.
- UI/UX improvements for all 3 platforms.
- As usual, hundreds of other changes and tweaks to the app. See the full release notes below for details!
