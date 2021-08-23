Monosnap 4.15.0
Monosnap service is more than just a screenshot and video tool, cloud storage, or secure content management - it’s a simplified workflow of your team.
Features
- Capture full screen, just part of the screen, or a selected window
- Make your crop area pixel perfect with our 8x magnifier
- Customize screenshooting hotkeys
- Highlight important details with pen, text, arrows and shapes
- Hide private information with our blur tool
- Login to get free cloud storage space
- Upload your snapshot to our storage in one click
- Or save it to your local folder and copy it to clipboard
Windows:
- Minor Tweaks
- Updated burger menu in the Image Editor
- Updated integrations with external services
- Updated UI of the Settings > Advanced window
- Bug Fixes
- Fixed video size in the Video Preview window
- Fixed UI of the Settings > Account window for Free Plan
- Minor bug fixes and improvement
Mac:
- New Features (available only for Non-Commercial Plan, Commercial Plan and Enterprise Plan)
- Added multi-bucket support for AWS S3.
- Bug Fixes and updates
- Updated Google Drive lib
- Fixed Google Drive auth
- Fixed file uploading to Google Drive
- Minor bug fixes and improvement
