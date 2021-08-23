As featured in:

Monosnap service is more than just a screenshot and video tool, cloud storage, or secure content management - it’s a simplified workflow of your team.

Features

  • Capture full screen, just part of the screen, or a selected window
  • Make your crop area pixel perfect with our 8x magnifier
  • Customize screenshooting hotkeys
  • Highlight important details with pen, text, arrows and shapes
  • Hide private information with our blur tool
  • Login to get free cloud storage space
  • Upload your snapshot to our storage in one click
  • Or save it to your local folder and copy it to clipboard

What's New

Windows:

  • Minor Tweaks
    • Updated burger menu in the Image Editor
    • Updated integrations with external services
    • Updated UI of the Settings > Advanced window
  • Bug Fixes
    • Fixed video size in the Video Preview window
    • Fixed UI of the Settings > Account window for Free Plan
    • Minor bug fixes and improvement

Mac:

  • New Features (available only for Non-Commercial Plan, Commercial Plan and Enterprise Plan)
    • Added multi-bucket support for AWS S3.
  • Bug Fixes and updates
    • Updated Google Drive lib
    • Fixed Google Drive auth
    • Fixed file uploading to Google Drive
    • Minor bug fixes and improvement