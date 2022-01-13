OBS Studio 27.1.3
Free and open source software for video recording and live streaming. Download and start streaming quickly and easily on Windows, Mac or Linux.
Download
What's New
Certified
Similar to 8
News
Freeware
Windows/macOS/Linux
86.4 MB
65,270
As featured in:
High performance real time video/audio capturing and mixing. Create scenes made up of multiple sources including window captures, images, text, browser windows, webcams, capture cards and more. Stream to Twitch, YouTube and many other providers.
Features:
- High performance real time video/audio capturing and mixing, with unlimited scenes you can switch between seamlessly via custom transitions.
- Live streaming to Twitch, YouTube, Periscope, GoodGame, DailyMotion, Hitbox, VK and any other RTMP server
- Filters for video sources such as image masking, color correction, chroma/color keying, and more.
- x264, H.264 and AAC for your live streams and video recordings
- Intel Quick Sync Video (QSV) and NVIDIA NVENC support
- Intuitive audio mixer with per-source filters such as noise gate, noise suppression, and gain. Take full control with VST plugin support.
- GPU-based game capture for high performance game streaming
- Unlimited number of scenes and sources
- Number of different and customizable transitions for when you switch between scenes
- Hotkeys for almost any action such as start or stop your stream or recording, push-to-talk, fast mute of any audio source, show or hide any video source, switch between scenes,and much more
- Live preview of any changes on your scenes and sources using Studio Mode before pushing them to your stream where your viewers will see those changes
- DirectShow capture device support (webcams, capture cards, etc)
- Powerful and easy to use configuration options. Add new Sources, duplicate existing ones, and adjust their properties effortlessly.
- Streamlined Settings panel for quickly configuring your broadcasts and recordings. Switch between different profiles with ease.
- Light and dark themes available to fit your environment.
- …and many other features. For free. At all.
What's New:
New Features and Additions
- Added Undo/Redo [Programatic/Jim]
- Added a new capture method for Display Capture, allowing the ability to capture displays cross-GPU. This fixes the black screen issues on laptops in particular (Requires Windows 10, 1903 or newer) [jpark37]
- For users who have previously switched the “default” GPU to the integrated GPU, it is recommended to remove the override and instead use the new toggle in the Display Capture source
- Added a missing files warning when loading scene collections [VodBox]
- Also allows for bulk-update when folders have been moved (such as between computers)
- Third party plugins will need to add support for this capability manually
- Added source visibility transitions, which allow you to set a transition for a source when showing or hiding it [exeldro]
- Added service integration and browser dock support to macOS and Linux [tbodt, cg2121]
- Added support for Wayland on Linux. This includes a new PipeWire capture source when using Wayland (for Ubuntu users, 20.10 or newer is required for PipeWire capture) [GeorgeStavracas]
- (Windows only) Added support for NVIDIA Noise Removal in the Noise Suppression filter (requires the NVIDIA Audio Effects SDK and a compatible GPU) [pkviet]
- Added a Track Matte mode to stinger transitions, which supports a scene mask to display parts of the previous & current scene at the same time [Palakis]
- Added support for SRGB texture formats, applying color operations in linear space [jpark37]
Improvements/Tweaks
- When saving a file, the saved file path will be shown in the status bar [cg2121]
- Media Sources & Stingers now support hardware decoding on macOS [eric]
- Added an interact button to the source toolbar for the browser source [cg2121]
- You can now refresh a browser dock in the right-click context menu [WizardCM]
- Re-enabled Python scripting support on macOS by adding support for Python 3.8 and above [PatTheMav]
- Added presets for 1080p and 4K in the macOS Video Capture Device source [vangdfang]
- Added a virtual camera toggle to the system tray menu [cg2121]
- Automatic rotation on Video Capture Devices can now be manually disabled [drewler]
- Added launch parameter to disable high-DPI scaling (--disable-high-dpi-scaling) [Lordmau5]
- Added Edit Script button to the script dialog [exeldro]
- Added auto reset option to v4l2 source to handle dropouts with certain devices [esden]
- Added frontend API functions for the virtual camera, value of the t-bar, and to reset video [cg2121, cpyarger, tt2468]
- Improved startup time on Windows by not attempting to load plugin dependencies as OBS plugins [R1CH]
- Improved performance when capturing OpenGL games with Game Capture on Windows [jpark37]
- The transitions menu will now be disabled when currently in the middle of a transition [cg2121]
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue when importing a Scene Collection that has special characters, causing the import to silently fail [RytoEX]
- Fixed a bug where DX12 games on Windows would capture game frames out-of-order [jpark37]
- Fixed an issue where Media Source wouldn’t reconnect to remote streams [MegLi619]
- Fixed an issue that would cause silent audio across all sources when a media source reaches max buffering [marcan]
- Fixed VirtualCam crashing clients when using a custom placeholder image [R1CH]
- Fixed VST paths on Linux [tytan652]
- Fixed an issue with on High-DPI displays where the Canvas Resolution would be set to the scaled resolution in Settings and Auto-Config [Nirusu]
- Fixed an issue where Video Settings would not be saved when using “Resize output (source size)” [WizardCM]
- Fixed a crash with Window Capture on Windows that could occur if the window was destroyed [jpark37]
- Fixed an issue where resizing sources within groups would not correctly resize the group [WizardCM]
- Fixed an issue where drag and drop would require ignore uppercase file extensions [bershanskiy]
- Fixed an issue with key modifiers in the Interact dialog for browser sources on Windows [Scrxtchy]
- Fixed a crash on macOS when updating, caused by VirtualCam signature changes [PatTheMav]
- Fixed a hang when attempting to reconnect to an RTMP server while streaming [Thulinma]
- Fixed a crash that would happen on Linux when audio backends are disabled [Chiitoo]
- Fixed bframes=0 not working with QSV encoder [Lin]
- Fixed a potential deadlock when dragging sources to reorder [wangshaohui1314]
- Fixed Window Capture on Windows being stuck on the last frame when a window no longer exists [wangshaohui1314]
- Fixed a crash related to changing the “Capture Cursor” [jpark37]
- Fixed a scene collections not importing correctly from other operating systems [RtoEX]
- Fixed a minor performance bug with the decklink output [cg2121]
Previous release notes:
- Added the ability to capture Vulkan-based games with game capture. Big thanks to Ubisoft Montreal for submitting this feature! [Littlematth/jpark37/Jim]
- Added a new capture method to window capture which allows capturing browsers, browser-based windows, and Microsoft Store (UWP) programs [jpark37]
- By default, it will use "Automatic", which will use the normal method on most windows, and the new method on browsers, browser-based windows, and Microsoft Store (UWP) programs
- The downside of the new method is that it can cause a bit of cursor lag, as well as a highlighted border around the captured window. The border itself does not get captured, however.
- You can choose which capture method to use in window capture properties
- Added advanced scene collection importing (on the menu bar, Scene Collection -> Import) which allows you to import from other common streaming programs [Dillon]
- Added Media source hotkeys to allow control of playback (stop/pause/play/restart) [cg2121]
- For now, these are just hotkeys. User interface for this is also planned for future updates
- Added the ability to drag and drop URLs to create browser sources (after displaying a confirmation prompt to ensure it was by intention) [WizardCM]
- Developers can add an embed to their web pages that let them pre-specify parameters that automatically get set in the source when it's dragged into OBS. See this link for more details: https://obsproject.com/tools/browser-drag-and-drop
- Added T-bar to studio mode [cg2121]
- Note that this will not work while using a Stinger transition or the "Cut" transition
- Added support for the SRT protocol (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Secure_Reliable_Transport) [boxerab]
- This is available by choosing "Custom" under Stream settings > Service, then entering your srt:// path into the Server box.
- Added a button grid mode to the scenes list, which can be toggled via right-clicking on the scenes list [Dillon]
- Added ability to lock volume values of audio sources via their right-click context menu in the mixer [cg2121]
- Added source icons to the source list that give a more visible indication of their function (can be disabled in the View menu) [cg2121]
- Added support for cube LUT files in the LUT filter [jpark37]
- Added an option to show all audio sources to advanced audio settings [exeldro]
- Added an option to use percent rather than dB in advanced audio properties via right-clicking items in the window [cg2121]
- Added a button to save replay buffer next to the replay buffer button (similar to the pause button on the recording button) [cg2121]
- Added support for certain devices that can automatically rotate their camera output such as the Logitech StreamCam [Jim]
- Added the ability to change the projector type to the projector's right-click context menu [cg2121]
- Added the ability to copy/paste multiple selected sources [torresam]
- Added an option to enable/disable BTTV and/or FFZ chat extensions when connecting your Twitch account in the stream section of settings [Rodney]
- Added a system tray icon to show when the recording is paused [Programatic]
- Added a "Custom Quantization Matrix" option to QSV encoder (available on Ice Lake or newer) [brittneysclark]
- Added an option to toggle looping to the scroll filter [Dillon]
- Added a "Fade to Black" option for quick transitions in studio mode [cg2121]
- Added string specifiers to the Filename Formatting option in advanced settings which allows you to specify certain settings such as resolution and FPS to recording filenames [exeldro]
- Added a hotkey to reset the stats window/panel [cg2121]
- Added help icons when an property has a tooltip associated with it [WizardCM]
- Added monitor names in monitor selection context menus [WizardCM]
- Video settings now shows aspect ratio of canvas and output resolutions [cg2121]
Changes/Tweaks
- Increased default size of color source to the size of the canvas [cg2121]
- Increased default size of text in text sources [cg2121]
- Increased the number of files you can open with the image slideshow at once [Jim]
- Added various minor performance improvements [jpark37]
- The mask filter will now reload the mask automatically if the mask file has been modified [omkelderman]
- The browser source now uses a monospace font for the custom CSS property [WizardCM]
- Redesigned Decklink output UI by combining the start and stop buttons and highlighting them when the output is active. [cg2121]
- Removed the older deprecated NVENC encoder in advanced output mode to prevent confusion. You will now only see "NVENC (new)" (which we will eventually rename back to just "NVENC"). Rescaling is now supported on it (automatically falls back to the older implementation internally)
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where window capture could select an unintended window when opening its properties [Jim/Dillon]
- Fixed browser source not loading files with a hash character in the path [Dillon]
- Fixed a bug where importing profiles didn't work correctly in portable mode [WizardCM]
- Fixed a bug where resizing docks wouldn't work when hotkeys were disabled while OBS is focused [WizardCM]
- Fixed a bug where preview wasn't fully disabled when minimized [R1CH]
- Fixed a bug where the program could crash on startup if the system had flash installed on it [R1CH/Jim]
- Fixed a bug where the media source could sometimes lock up on a frame [Jim]
- Fixed a bug where Twitch browser panels would not use dark theme the first time they run [Jim]
- Fixed a bug where the recording audio bitrate would be too low when using a custom recording quality in simple output mode [Fenrir]
- Fixed a bug where a reconnected stream would drop to 0 kbps and disconnect if using audio track 2 [R1CH]
- Fixed a bug when using multiple game captures where the wrong game would sometimes be captured [Dillon]
- Fixed a crash when entering large resolutions in video settings [cg2121]
- Fixed a crash with PulseAudio on Linux [cg2121]
- Fixed a crash on shutdown that could occur after using the auto configuration wizard [R1CH]
- Fixed a crash with the VLC and slideshow sources when adding directories containing files with many unicode characters [R1CH]
- Fixed a crash on startup if a plugin saved whitespace to its config file (this primarily affected the Tuna plugin) [R1CH]
- Fixed a crash when no Decklink outputs are available, such as when the input is active at the same time [cg2121]
- Fixed a crash when when no Decklink output device is selected when the output is started [cg2121]
- Fixed a crash when using custom RTMP authentication [R1CH]
- Fixed an issue where devices could lock up when using the browser source [Jim]
- Fixed a few minor memory leaks [jpark37]
- Fixed an issue where the program would not let you know that the recording path was invalid [Lqlsoftware]
Recent OBS Studio news
Software similar to OBS Studio 8
-
Top streaming platform for Twitch, YouTube, & Facebook. Grow with cloud-based Streamlabs Open Broadcast Software (OBS), alerts, overlays, bot, tipping, & merch.
- Freeware
- Windows/macOS
-
Avidemux is a free video editor designed for simple cutting, filtering and encoding tasks.
- Freeware
- Windows/macOS/Linux
-
All of the products in the Vegas software family make it easy to import and edit movies, images, and music so you can jump right in and start creating your next video or audio masterpiece.
- Free to Try
- Windows
-
Adobe Premiere Pro 2.0 sets new standards for digital filmmaking, offering a format-independent plug-and edit solution that provides the tightest integration with Adobe After Effects and Adobe Photoshop.
- Commercial
- Windows
-
More similar downloads