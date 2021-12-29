ShareX is a free and open source program that lets you capture or record any area of your screen and share it with a single press of a key. It also allows uploading images, text or other types of files to over 80 supported destinations you can choose from.

ShareX supports many ways to capture or record your screen.

The main capture methods are:

Fullscreen

Active window

Active monitor

Window menu

Monitor menu

Region

Region (Light)

Region (Transparent)

Last region

Custom region

Screen recording

Screen recording (GIF)

Scrolling capture

Webpage capture

Text capture (OCR)

Auto capture

There are many configurable screen capture settings such as showing the cursor, transparent window capture, delayed capture, multiple region selection with different shapes, etc.

After the capture the following automated tasks can be executed:

Show quick task menu

Show "After capture" window

Add image effects / watermark

Annotate image

Copy image to clipboard

Print image

Save image to file

Save image to file as...

Save thumbnail image to file

Perform actions

Copy file to clipboard

Copy file path to clipboard

Show file in explorer

Recognize text (OCR)

Show "Before upload" window

Upload image to host

Delete file locally

For example, the captured image can be opened in image annotator and after that, the image can be automatically saved to the hard disk and uploaded to your destination of choice.

ShareX allows you to upload any type of files with these methods:

Upload file

Upload folder

Upload from clipboard

Upload from URL

Drag and drop upload

Upload from Windows shell context menu

Upload from Windows send to menu

Watch folder

After the upload, any of the following automated tasks can be executed:

Show "After upload" window

Shorten URL

Share URL

Copy URL to clipboard

Open URL

Show QR code window

For example, the uploaded image URL can be automatically shortened using one of the 15 URL shortener services and the shortened URL can be copied to the clipboard.

ShareX also comes with a few simple productivity tools:

Color picker

Screen color picker

Annotate image

Image effects

Hash check

DNS changer

QR code

Ruler

Directory indexer

Image combiner

Image thumbnailer

Video thumbnailer

FTP client

Tweet message

Monitor test

ShareX has an advanced hotkey system which allows you to use any of these capture methods, upload options or tools with their own task settings. These are called "Workflows". Workflows allow each hotkey to have its own after capture tasks, after upload tasks, destination etc. For example, you can set your screen recording hotkey to upload to a specific destination, bypassing the default destination. This way, only videos will be uploaded to this configured file destination.

What's New: