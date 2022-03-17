VideoPad Video Editor 11.28
Designed to be intuitive, VideoPad is a fully featured video editor for creating professional quality videos in minutes. Making movies has never been easier.
Create videos for DVD, HD, 360, YouTube and more
Burn movies to DVD and Blu-ray or export your videos online and to your portable devices.
Supports all popular video formats seamlessly
Capture video from a DV camcorder, VHS, GoPro, webcam, or all common video file formats including avi, wmv, divx, mp4, apng, mpeg and many more.
Breathtaking transitions and visual effects
Over 50 visual and transition effects to add a professional touch to your movies.
Stunning Video Transitions and Effects
- Choose from a wide range of video clip transitions
- 3D video editing and 2D to 3D stereoscopic conversion
- Customize the duration of applied transitions
- Overlay text for captions and movie credits
- Chroma key green screen video production
- Edit movies in your own video studio with easy-to-use transition effects.
Amazing Audio Tools
- Import and mix music tracks like a pro
- Make your own custom movie soundtrack with
- MixPad multi-track mixing software
- Record your own narrations with the click of a button
- Use sound effects from the free Sound Effect Library
- VideoPad mpeg editor and movie maker allows you to mix a soundtrack for your movie
Complete Video Optimization
- Fine-tune color and other visual effects
- Slow down, speed up or reverse video clip playback
- Reduce camera shake with video stabilization
- Add photos and digital images to your sequences
- VirtualDub plugin support for added tools and effects
- Optimize AVI or MPEG video files with VideoPad Movie Maker
Share With Family and Friends
- Burn to DVD and watch on your TV
- Save for YouTube and share online
- Save to PSP, iPod, iPhone or 3GP mobile phone
- Export movies in standard definition or full HD (720p, 1080i or 1080p)
What's New:
- macOS version updated to 11.27
