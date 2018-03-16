Atom 1.25.0
A hackable text editor for the 21st Century.
At GitHub, we're building the text editor we've always wanted. A tool you can customize to do anything, but also use productively on the first day without ever touching a config file. Atom is modern, approachable, and hackable to the core. We can't wait to see what you build with it. You can also try the latest beta for Atom here.
Taking the web native
Atom is a desktop application based on web technologies. Like other desktop apps, it has its own icon in the dock, native menus and dialogs, and full access to the file system.
Open the dev tools, however, and Atom's web-based core shines through. Whether you're tweaking the look of Atom's interface with CSS or adding major features with HTML and JavaScript, it's never been easier to take control of your editor.
Node.js integration
Node.js support makes it trivial to access the file system, spawn subprocesses, and even start servers directly from within your editor. Need a library? Choose from over 50 thousand in Node's package repository. Need to call into C or C++? That's possible, too.
Seamless integration allows you to freely mix usage of Node and browser APIs. Manipulate the file system and write to the DOM, all from a single JavaScript function.
Modular design
Atom is composed of over 50 open-source packages that integrate around a minimal core. Our goal is a deeply extensible system that blurs the distinction between "user" and "developer".
Don't like some part of Atom? Replace it with your own package, then upload it to the central repository on atom.io so everyone else can use it too.
Full-featured, right out of the box
No one wants to waste time configuring their editor before they can start using it. Atom comes loaded with the features you've come to expect from a modern text editor. Here are a few of them:
- File system browser
- Fuzzy finder for quickly opening files
- Fast project-wide search and replace
- Multiple cursors and selections
- Multiple panes
- Snippets
- Code folding
- A clean preferences UI
- Import TextMate grammars and themes
What's New:
- Electron has been upgraded to 1.7.11.
- Support greatly improved syntax highlighting and code folding with a next-generation parsing system called tree-sitter. See the pull request for details about opting in to try it out.
- Dialogs launched with the Atom API, including confirm and save, may now be asynchronous. Add a callback to atom.confirm() and showSaveDialog calls to opt-in to the asynchronous forms.
- Python language support is being overhauled substantially and now supports function annotations, async functions, string formatting, f-strings, and binary strings.
- style attributes within HTML documents are tokenized as CSS.
- The GitHub package has a configuration setting to control automatic hard-wrapping of commit messages composed in the mini-editor.
- The GitHub package's diff view no longer scrolls when it shouldn't.
- Filemode changes and changes to symlinks are shown and handled properly by git operations.
- Duplicate snippet keys are an error and prevent the loading of erroneous user snippets.
- The spell-check package supports an excludedScopes setting to prevent spellchecking from being performed on specific grammatical constructs.
- Window dimensions are saved on resize rather than blur, which improves reliability.
- atom --wait can reuse an existing window and return when the named buffers or folders are closed.
- Some TextEditor settings may be preserved when the language mode changes.
- atom.commands.dispatch() returns a Promise that resolves after all handlers complete.
- Perform all configuration file I/O in the main process, to prevent race conditions that occur when multiple windows interact with the configuration file at once.
- Enable snippets within strings and comments.
- TypeScript files with a .tsx extension are now discovered by custom transpilers.
- Fixed an issue where panes could not be dragged into closed docks.
Fixes
- atom/atom#16341 - Changed atom safe mode theme to One Dark.
- atom/atom#16074 - Make notifications.clear public and emit event
- atom/atom#16352 - :arrow_up: git-utils@5.2.0
- atom/atom#16354 - Update atom-select-list to 0.7.0
- atom/atom#16397 - Initialize ProtocolHandlerInstaller after initializing Config
- atom/atom#15081 - Independent Atom instances (per $ATOM_HOME)
- atom/atom#16414 - Increase dock hover affordance
- atom/atom#16328 - Update auxiliary click logic for moving cursors
- atom/atom#16322 - More history manager fixes in specs
- atom/atom#16421 - Update Linux installation instructions in README.md
- atom/atom#16441 - Remove trailing whitespace from text editor docs
- atom/atom#16451 - Point API docs to new Flight Manual section
- atom/atom#16456 - Revert "Independent Atom instances (per $ATOM_HOME)"
- atom/atom#16455 - Ensure that new editors get unique ids
- atom/atom#16458 - Independent Atom instances (per $ATOM_HOME) v2
- atom/atom#16444 - Docs: Update HTTP -> HTTPS
- atom/atom#16473 - Update /docs/README.md to direct people to the new docs locations
- atom/atom#16282 - Upgrade electron to 1.7.10
- atom/atom#16491 - Fix typo in protocol handler installer popup
- atom/atom#16495 - Decaffeinate some main process files
- atom/atom#16295 - Add event handler for window resizing.
- atom/atom#16500 - Decaffeinate ApplicationDelegate
- atom/atom#16497 - Allow existing windows to be used when running atom --wait
- atom/atom#16299 - Allow Tree-sitter parsers to be used for syntax highlighting and code folding
- atom/atom#16493 - Remove unused package-lock.json files before building
- atom/atom#16511 - Move highlights container within lines container for theme compatibility
- atom/atom#12783 - Adds feature: Restore column position after editor:delete-line
- atom/atom#16513 - Update protocol client installation
- atom/atom#16512 - Upgrade text-buffer to 13.11.0
- atom/atom#14931 - Make atom.commands.dispatch return a promise that resolves after listeners complete
- atom/atom#16515 - Render highlights behind lines
- atom/atom#16518 - Don't add fully-contained selections above/below
- atom/atom#16521 - If protocol handler set to never, unregister it on Windows
- atom/atom#16229 - Make atom.confirm async
- atom/atom#16245 - Make showSaveDialog async
- atom/atom#16524 - Fix two tree-sitter performance problems
- atom/atom#16530 - Fix race condition between opening new files and restoring window state
- atom/atom#15498 - Refactor install script for linux (install dev channel parallel, use icon themes)
- atom/atom#16533 - Teach AppVeyor to run installer task for master branch
- atom/atom#16542 - Preserve some TextEditor settings when language mode changes
- atom/atom#16548 - Link spec for finding icon dir in install script
- atom/atom#16546 - Programmatically detect when mouse approaches the edge of a dock
- atom/atom#16570 - Update all {Repository} to {GitRepository}
- atom/atom#16575 - Null guard auto-prefixing of . to scopes for backward compatibility
- atom/atom#16161 - Add .toString() method for Color objects
- atom/atom#16585 - Fix filename backtick inconsistency and fix wording in README
- atom/atom#16588 - Fix incorrect fold when folding at the last line of an indented block
- atom/atom#16592 - Eliminate synchronous IO in main process
- atom/atom#16599 - Refactor main process launch
- atom/atom#16595 - Don't break subpixel AA when cursor is at the end of longest line
- atom/atom#16525 - Use async dialog.showMessageBox
- atom/atom#16610 - Fix #14716: Error when deserializing TreeView for project
- atom/atom#16611 - Fix #16538: Middle-click pastes into read only editor on Linux
- atom/atom#16617 - ⬆️ text-buffer@13.11.6
- atom/atom#16616 - ⬆️ atom-keymap@8.2.9
- atom/atom#16619 - Update marked to guard against regex DoS
- atom/atom#16633 - Fix typo in TreeSitterLanguageMode.onDidChangeHighlighting
- atom/atom#16635 - Update language packages
- atom/atom#16628 - Perform all config file IO in the main process
- atom/atom#16627 - Revert change to move mouse cursor on right-click
- atom/atom#16544 - Fix includeNonWordCharacters regression in Cursor
- atom/atom#16658 - Register for core.titleBar changes after the initial load of config
- atom/atom#16685 - Update languages
- atom/atom#16738 - Fix difference in CRLF line ending handling between tree-sitter and text-buffer
- atom/atom#16745 - Normalize command line paths with windows drive letters
- atom/atom#16754 - Only return overridden language ids in .getGrammarOverride
- atom/atom#16756 - Fix incorrect variable name
- atom/atom#16748 - return value of sync confirm function
- atom/atom#16765 - Fix path duplication after decaffeinating main process code
- atom/atom#16780 - Just say no to infinite loops
- atom/atom#16797 - Tweak config APIs for dealing w/ legacy scope aliases
- atom/atom#16809 - Serialize settings as JSON when sending them to the main process
- atom/atom#16810 - Don't try to write config file while quitting
- atom/atom#16814 - Provide a default scope descriptor if language mode doesn't provide them
- atom/atom#16823 - Handle empty username
- atom/atom#16863 - Fix dock dragging and dropping
- atom/atom#16944 - Recognize .tsx source as Typescript
Requirements:
OSX 10.8 or later
