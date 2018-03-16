At GitHub, we're building the text editor we've always wanted. A tool you can customize to do anything, but also use productively on the first day without ever touching a config file. Atom is modern, approachable, and hackable to the core. We can't wait to see what you build with it. You can also try the latest beta for Atom here.

Taking the web native

Atom is a desktop application based on web technologies. Like other desktop apps, it has its own icon in the dock, native menus and dialogs, and full access to the file system.

Open the dev tools, however, and Atom's web-based core shines through. Whether you're tweaking the look of Atom's interface with CSS or adding major features with HTML and JavaScript, it's never been easier to take control of your editor.

Node.js integration

Node.js support makes it trivial to access the file system, spawn subprocesses, and even start servers directly from within your editor. Need a library? Choose from over 50 thousand in Node's package repository. Need to call into C or C++? That's possible, too.

Seamless integration allows you to freely mix usage of Node and browser APIs. Manipulate the file system and write to the DOM, all from a single JavaScript function.

Modular design

Atom is composed of over 50 open-source packages that integrate around a minimal core. Our goal is a deeply extensible system that blurs the distinction between "user" and "developer".

Don't like some part of Atom? Replace it with your own package, then upload it to the central repository on atom.io so everyone else can use it too.

Full-featured, right out of the box

No one wants to waste time configuring their editor before they can start using it. Atom comes loaded with the features you've come to expect from a modern text editor. Here are a few of them:

File system browser

Fuzzy finder for quickly opening files

Fast project-wide search and replace

Multiple cursors and selections

Multiple panes

Snippets

Code folding

A clean preferences UI

Import TextMate grammars and themes

What's New:

Electron has been upgraded to 1.7.11.

Support greatly improved syntax highlighting and code folding with a next-generation parsing system called tree-sitter. See the pull request for details about opting in to try it out.

Dialogs launched with the Atom API, including confirm and save, may now be asynchronous. Add a callback to atom.confirm() and showSaveDialog calls to opt-in to the asynchronous forms.

Python language support is being overhauled substantially and now supports function annotations, async functions, string formatting, f-strings, and binary strings.

style attributes within HTML documents are tokenized as CSS.

The GitHub package has a configuration setting to control automatic hard-wrapping of commit messages composed in the mini-editor.

The GitHub package's diff view no longer scrolls when it shouldn't.

Filemode changes and changes to symlinks are shown and handled properly by git operations.

Duplicate snippet keys are an error and prevent the loading of erroneous user snippets.

The spell-check package supports an excludedScopes setting to prevent spellchecking from being performed on specific grammatical constructs.

Window dimensions are saved on resize rather than blur, which improves reliability.

atom --wait can reuse an existing window and return when the named buffers or folders are closed.

Some TextEditor settings may be preserved when the language mode changes.

atom.commands.dispatch() returns a Promise that resolves after all handlers complete.

Perform all configuration file I/O in the main process, to prevent race conditions that occur when multiple windows interact with the configuration file at once.

Enable snippets within strings and comments.

TypeScript files with a .tsx extension are now discovered by custom transpilers.

Fixed an issue where panes could not be dragged into closed docks.

To customize Atom you should check out the packages available here.

Requirements:

OSX 10.8 or later