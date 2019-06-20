Notepad++ 7.7.1
Free source code editor which supports several programming languages running under the MS Windows environment.
Download
Quick Facts
What's New
Alternatives 14
Donate
Notepad++ is a free (as in "free speech" and also as in "free beer") source code editor and Notepad replacement that supports several languages. Running in the MS Windows environment, its use is governed by GPL License.
Based on the powerful editing component Scintilla, Notepad++ is written in C++ and uses pure Win32 API and STL which ensures a higher execution speed and smaller program size. By optimizing as many routines as possible without losing user friendliness, Notepad++ is trying to reduce the world carbon dioxide emissions. When using less CPU power, the PC can throttle down and reduce power consumption, resulting in a greener environment.
This project is mature. However, there may be still some bugs and missing features that are being worked on. If you have any questions or suggestions about this project, please post them in the forums. Also, if you wish to make a feature request, you can post it there as well. But there's no guarantee that I'll implement your request.
You're encouraged to translate Notepad++ into your native tongue if there's not already a translation present in the Binary Translations page. And if you want, help translating Notepad++ official site into your native tongue would be greatly appreciated.
Features:
- Syntax Highlighting and Syntax Folding
- WYSIWYG
- User Defined Syntax Highlighting
- Auto-completion
- Multi-Document
- Multi-View
- Regular Expression Search/Replace supported
- Full Drag ‘N' Drop supported
- Dynamic position of Views
- File Status Auto-detection
- Zoom in and zoom out
- Multi-Language environment supported
- Bookmark
- Brace and Indent guideline Highlighting
- Macro recording and playback
What's New:
- Fix drag and drop tab regression: dragging tab is switched to another tab issue.
- Fix an input regression: Cyrillic, Turkish and other languages input issue in ANSI mode.
- Fix an ASP regression: VB looses syntax highlighting in ASP document.
- Fix Reload dialog displaying issue during File Monitoring.
- Fix “unhide lines” markers disappears issue.
- Fix Plugin menu is not localized issue if no plugin installed.
- Add “Copy File Name” command in context menu of “Folder as Workspace”.
- Fix crash while sorting lines with numbers longer than 20 digits.
- Enable Scintilla Virtual Space Option change from macro.
- Add Tcl, CMake and AutoIt keywords; add Python and SQL new syntax highlighting cathegories.
Apps similar to Notepad++ 14
-
Plugin Manager is a plugin for Notepad++ that allows you to install, update and remove plugins from Notepad++. A centrally hosted XML file holds the list of plugins, that the plugin manager downloads and processes against the list of installed plugins.
- Freeware
- Windows
-
Sublime Text is a sophisticated text editor for code, markup and prose. You'll love the slick user interface, extraordinary features and amazing performance.
- Free to Try
- Windows/macOS/Linux
-
The ideal text, HTML and HEX editor, and an advanced PHP, Perl, Java and JavaScript editor for programmers.
- Free to Try
- Windows
-
More