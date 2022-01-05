Paint.NET 4.3.7
Image and photo manipulation software designed to be used on computers that run Windows.
Paint.NET is image and photo editing software for PCs that run Windows. It features an intuitive and innovative user interface with support for layers, unlimited undo, special effects, and a wide variety of useful and powerful tools. An active and growing online community provides friendly help, tutorials, and plugins.
It started development as an undergraduate college senior design project mentored by Microsoft, and is now maintained and developed by Rick Brewster. Originally intended as a free replacement for the Microsoft Paint software that comes with Windows, it has grown into a powerful yet simple image and photo editor tool. It has been compared to other digital photo editing software packages such as Adobe Photoshop, Corel Paint Shop Pro, Microsoft Photo Editor, and The GIMP.
Features:
- Performance in many areas has been substantially improved, and overall memory usage has also been greatly reduced (especially when more than 1 image is open).
- The user interface has been refreshed with new icons, and visual styling has been enhanced for Aero Glass (Windows 7 / Vista only).
- Upgraded to use the latest .NET Framework 3.5 SP1, which has many built-in performance improvements.
- New effect: Blurs -> Surface Blur, by Ed Harvey
- New effect: Distort -> Dents, by Ed Harvey
- New effect: Distort -> Crystalize, by Ed Harvey
- The font manager for the Text Tool has been completely rewritten, resulting in increased performance and better reliability. On Windows 7, the quality of text is much better as a result of using DirectWrite (this also works on Windows Vista if you have installed DirectX 11).
- The built-in updater now has the ability to download updates in the background, and will wait until you exit Paint.NET to install them. In previous versions, the download happened in the foreground, and you had to wait for the entire process to complete before you could use Paint.NET again.
- Now includes a Russian translation.
What's New:
This is a hotfix for a myriad of major issues when "Translucent windows" is disabled. This was caused by a bug introduced in .NET 6.0.1.
- Fixed the app being completely broken when "Translucent windows" was disabled. This was caused by a bug introduced in .NET 6.0.1. More discussion here: https://forums.getpaint.net/topic/119185-many-problems-with-436/
- Fixed a stack overflow in the box filter rendering kernel that could cause hangs or crashes when the zoom level was around 1/8th (12.5%) or 1/32nd (3.125%) for particular image sizes e.g. ((N x 2048) + 16)). Reported here: https://forums.getpaint.net/topic/119180-new-update-is-broken-for-me-435/
- Improved rendering performance for most tools, which are now up to 100% faster (see discussion here: https://twitter.com/rickbrewPDN/status/1477344632404996101)
- Fixed an issue with the Save Configuration dialog where the OK and Cancel buttons were overlapping on Windows 7 (thanks @toe_head2001 for the fix!)
- Fixed an issue when saving an image with 257 unique colors at 8-bit color depth when the 257th unique color was the last (bottom-right) pixel. https://forums.getpaint.net/topic/119047-error-saving-a-file-seems-related-to-bit-depth-being-at-auto-detect/
- Fixed an issue where the Layers window buttons were not correctly enabling/disabling after an undo/redo operation. https://forums.getpaint.net/topic/119120-with-only-one-layer-create-layer-and-use-ctrlz-to-undo-delete-layer-button-is-still-enabled/
- Fixed an issue that was preventing the VTF Plugin from saving multi-layer images correctly, as reported at https://www.reddit.com/r/paintdotnet/comments/rnx11j/help_with_vtf_editing_blend_saving/
- Fixed an issue when saving images at 1-bit or 2-bit color depth, where sometimes not all colors would be included. https://forums.getpaint.net/topic/119082-saving-png-rounds-a-pixel-with-a-value-of-010101-down-to-000000/
- Fixed an issue with some IndirectUI plugins that were using customized colors for their sliders
- Fixed a compatibility issue with TR's Morpher plugin https://forums.getpaint.net/topic/107499-trs-morpher-v1110-march-14th-2016/?do=findComment&comment=589420
- Fixed a compatibility issue with some of @Ego Eram Reputo's older plugins that were unable to launch help links due to a change in .NET 6
