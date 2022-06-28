Duplicate File Finder will help you locate and remove useless file duplicates to free up disk space and better organize your file collections. You will have full control in being able to look through the list of duplicates and decide which copy to keep.

Features

Absolutely Free

This program is totally free with no term limitations for home or commercial use. Free regular updates included.

Smart algorithm

The software uses intelligent algorithms to compare not only file names, but also contents to ensurEnter your state heree no false search results.

Gives you full control

You can specify the file types to look for, then go through the search results and decide which copies to delete.

Industry-acknowledged quality

Exclusive Auslogics technology is proven safe and effective in multiple tests, used by PC manufacturers and recommended by experts.

What's New