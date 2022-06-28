Auslogics Duplicate File Finder 9.3.0.1
The easiest way to sort through images, music, videos and other personal files to remove duplicate copies and free up disk space.
Duplicate File Finder will help you locate and remove useless file duplicates to free up disk space and better organize your file collections. You will have full control in being able to look through the list of duplicates and decide which copy to keep.
Absolutely Free
This program is totally free with no term limitations for home or commercial use. Free regular updates included.
Smart algorithm
The software uses intelligent algorithms to compare not only file names, but also contents to ensure no false search results.
Gives you full control
You can specify the file types to look for, then go through the search results and decide which copies to delete.
Industry-acknowledged quality
Exclusive Auslogics technology is proven safe and effective in multiple tests, used by PC manufacturers and recommended by experts.
- Added duplicate preview feature to help the user decide which duplicates should be removed;
- Added options to Settings that manage the preview feature;
- Added advanced search feature that lets the user look for duplicates in scan results using more precise filters;
- Added Ignore List to Settings, which helps significantly reduce duplicate scan time and lets you exclude system folders and other files that shouldn't be removed;
- Added option to scan using default settings;
- Made improvements to program interface;
- Fixed all known bugs;
- Improved program installer.
-
Duplicate Cleaner is a useful program to help you organize the contents of your home hard drive or corporate network.
- Freeware
- Windows
-
Powerful Windows file manager replacement that simply works. TC offers search, file comparison, directory syncing, archive handling, built-in FTP client, and more.
- Free to Try
- Windows/Android
-
DupScout is a duplicate files finder allowing one to search and cleanup duplicate files in local disks, network shares, NAS storage devices and enterprise storage systems.
- Freeware
- Windows
-
