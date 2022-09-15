Whether you're new to Git or a seasoned user, GitHub Desktop simplifies your development workflow.

Are GitHub and GitHub Desktop the same?

Git is a popular version control system (VCS) originally authored by Linus Torvalds for development of the Linux kernel back in 2005.

GitHub is a platform where Git repositories can be hosted on the cloud/online (a Microsoft subsidiary since 2018), and GitHub Desktop is the official desktop client to interact with GitHub using an app and GUI instead of the command line or a web browser.

Is there a desktop app for GitHub?

This is it. Download the GitHub Desktop app and install it on your PC/Mac.

What are the best GitHub Desktop alternatives?

SourceTree offers Windows and macOS applications just like GitHub Desktop but GitKraken and SmartGit are also compatible with Linux, which GitHub Desktop is not.

Is GitHub Desktop compatible with Windows 7?

Yes, you can install GitHub Desktop on supported operating systems, which currently include macOS Sierra 10.12 or later, and Windows 7 64-bit or later.

Features

Start a project

You'll find all the projects you're working on listed in the sidebar. If you're starting a new project, use the repository drop down menu to create a new repository or clone an existing one directly from GitHub.com.

Branch off

Branches are essential to proposing changes and reviewing code on GitHub---and they're always available in the top left corner of the repository view. Just select the current branch to switch branches or create a new one.

Craft the perfect commit

View a diff of your uncommitted changes, and form the perfect commit by selecting the files---or even the specific lines---that make up a change. Enter the summary and description, then commit.

See your history

Visualize your changes and commits in the comparison graph. You can select commits on the graph to navigate through the history of your local branches.

Create a pull request

Once you're happy with your commits, you can open a pull request for review and discussion without leaving GitHub Desktop or touching the command line.

Merge and deploy

Browse commits on local and remote branches to quickly and clearly see what changes still need to be merged. You can also merge your code to the master branch for deployment right from the app.

What's New:

Android version updated to 1.80.0

Fixes: