PCMark 10 features a comprehensive set of tests that cover the wide variety of tasks performed in the modern workplace. With express, extended, and custom run options to suit your needs, PCMark 10 is the complete PC benchmark for the modern office and an ideal choice for organizations that buy PCs in high volumes.

Easy to use

PCMark 10 is easy to install and run, no complicated configuration required. Run the main benchmark and you'll get a PCMark 10 score that you can use to compare systems. PCMark 10 measures overall system performance for modern office work using tests based on real-world apps and activities. There are Extended, Express, and Custom run options for exploring other aspects of performance if needed.

Fast and efficient

With its new and improved workloads, the main PCMark 10 benchmark takes less than half the time of the equivalent test in PCMark 8.

Just click run

In PCMark 10, you no longer have to choose between the Accelerated and Conventional benchmarking modes used in PCMark 8.

Multi-level reporting

Each benchmark run produces a high-level benchmark score, mid-level test group scores, and low-level workload scores.

New yet familiar

PCMark 10 shares the same style of user interface as 3DMark and VRMark. With its familiar layout, it's easy to start benchmarking with PCMark 10.

What's New

This is a minor update. Benchmark scores are not affected.

Fixed