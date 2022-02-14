As featured in:

Secure cloud syncing lets you access your sensitive information from anywhere on any device.

Password theft is a serious problem. The websites and apps that you use are under attack every day. Security breaches occur and your passwords are stolen. When you reuse the same passwords everywhere hackers can easily access your email, bank, and other important accounts.

End-to-End Encryption

Lock your passwords and private information with end-to-end AES-256 bit encryption, salted hashing, and PBKDF2 SHA-256.

Cross-Platform Applications

Secure and share sensitive data within your Bitwarden Vault from any browser, mobile device, or desktop application.

Global Community

Align to the highest security standards with a global community of password security experts and Bitwarden users.

How do you stay safe?

Security experts recommend that you use a different, randomly generated password for every online account that you create. But how are you supposed to remember and keep up with that many passwords? Bitwarden helps you create and manage secure passwords so that you can get back to enjoying your life online.

Sync all of Your Devices

A password manager is useless if you can't easily access it. Our secure cloud syncing features allow you to access your data from anywhere, on any device! Your vault is conveniently optimized for use on desktop, laptop, tablet, and phone devices.

Since all of your data is fully encrypted before it ever leaves your device, only you have access to it. Not even the team at Bitwarden can read your data, even if we wanted to. Your data is sealed with end-to-end AES-256 bit encryption, salted hashing, and PBKDF2 SHA-256.

What's New: