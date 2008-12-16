Password Utilities
- Communications
- Editing
- File Management
- For Developers
- Gaming
- Internet Tools
- Operating Systems
- Optimization
- Players
- Productivity
- Security
- Miscellaneous
- Android
- Device Drivers
-
RoboForm is a free password manager and one-click web form filler with some serious Artificial Intelligence.
- December 23, 2022
- Freeware
- Windows/macOS/Android
-
Lastpass is an online password manager and form filler that makes web browsing easier and more secure.
- December 21, 2022
- Freeware
- Windows/macOS/Android/iOS
-
The leading password manager and digital vault. Keeper helps millions of people and thousands of businesses substantially mitigate the risk of a data breach.
- December 21, 2022
- Freeware
- Windows/macOS
-
Buttercup for desktop is a beautifully-simple password manager designed to help manage your credentials.
- December 21, 2022
- Freeware
- Windows/macOS/Android/iOS
-
Opera GX includes unique features like CPU, RAM and network limiters to help you get the most out of both gaming and browsing.
- Freeware
- Windows/macOS/Linux
-
Create strong, unique passwords. Remember them and restore them, all directly in your web browser.
- December 16, 2022
- Free to Try
- Windows/macOS/Android/iOS
-
The easiest and safest way for individuals, teams, and business organizations to store, share, and sync sensitive data.
- December 14, 2022
- Freeware
- Windows/macOS/Linux/Android
-
Dashlane saves all your passwords, fills forms fast, and keeps your data accessible and safe.
- December 8, 2022
- Freeware
- Windows
-
-
This app allows you to get an access to your logins, accounts, and other information created on your Mac or PC and synchronize your phone with your computer.
- December 7, 2022
- Freeware
- Android
-
A password manager that automatically fills in login and password fields on web pages and program windows. Passwords are encrypted in storage.
- December 1, 2022
- Freeware
- Windows/Android/iOS
-
Store locally your passwords safely and auto-type them into your everyday websites and applications.
- October 30, 2022
- Freeware
- Windows/macOS/Linux
-
Save unlimited passwords for your favorite accounts and apps. Log in to them effortlessly on any device.
- October 26, 2022
- Freeware
- Windows/macOS/Android/iOS
-
Whether the answer is one or hundreds, Password Safe allows you to safely and easily create a secured and encrypted user name/password list.
- October 17, 2022
- Freeware
- Windows
-
KeePass is a free, open source, light-weight and easy-to-use password manager.
- September 9, 2022
- Freeware
- Windows
-
LastPass Authenticator offers effortless two-factor authentication for your LastPass account and other supported apps.
- June 10, 2022
- Freeware
- Android/iOS
-
A password manager that automatically fills in login and password fields on web pages and program windows. Passwords are encrypted in storage.
- March 22, 2022
- Freeware
- Windows/macOS
-
Helps systematize and store securely valuable information.
- December 13, 2021
- Free to Try
- Windows
-
Sign in to True Key with your face or fingerprint. True Key logs you in everywhere else.
- May 13, 2021
- Freeware
- Windows/macOS/Android
-
LastPass is a password manager and password generator that locks your passwords and personal information in a secure vault.
- October 5, 2020
- Freeware
- Android
-
Random password generator.
- August 17, 2020
- Freeware
- Windows
-
Ophcrack is a free Windows password cracker based on rainbow tables.
- March 27, 2020
- Freeware
- Windows/macOS/Linux
-
-
Provides backup capability and offline access for your LastPass vault. We recommend using our extensions and apps over Pocket. All LastPass extensions, Windows and OS X native apps, and mobile apps have full offline support.
- September 17, 2019
- Freeware
- Windows
-
John the Ripper is a fast password cracker, currently available for many flavors of Unix, Windows, DOS, and OpenVMS.
- May 20, 2019
- Freeware
- Windows/macOS/Linux
-
Most modern routers allow you to backup the configuration of the router into a file, and then restore the configuration from the file when it's needed. This program helps recover that information.
- August 16, 2019
- Freeware
- Windows
-
Saves online passwords, automatically logs in, fills forms, works from USB disk.
- February 19, 2018
- Freeware
- Windows
-
Router Password Decryptor is the free tool to instantly recover internet login/PPPoE authentication passwords, Wireless WEP keys, WPA/WPA2 Passphrases from your Router/Modem configuration file.
- August 14, 2017
- Freeware
- Windows
-
Hash Suite is a Windows program to test security of password hashes.
- March 22, 2021
- Freeware
- Windows
-
Chntpw (also known as Offline NT Password & Registry Editor) is a small Windows password removal utility that can run from a CD or USB drive.
- May 15, 2017
- Freeware
- Windows
-
The fastest, easiest way to remember your passwords.
- November 9, 2016
- Freeware
- Windows/Android/iOS
-
Log Me Once presents you the best online password manager with two factor authentication that adds a second second layer protection to your device.
- November 9, 2016
- Freeware
- Windows/macOS/Android
-
IE PassView is a small utility that reveals the passwords stored by Internet Explorer browser
- August 22, 2016
- Freeware
- Windows
-
Password protect your programs, windows and web pages.
- March 28, 2016
- Freeware
- Windows
-
Your Passwords With You. Anytime. Anywhere.
- January 9, 2015
- Freeware
- Windows
-
Enables network administrators to test network security, or home users to recover a variety of stored network passwords.
- November 5, 2014
- Freeware
- Windows
-
A top-rated Password Manager which automates website logins and helps you organize and secure your passwords, web bookmarks and textclip library. It's easy to use and includes powerful features for advanced users.
- November 25, 2014
- Freeware
- Windows/macOS
-
MessenPass allows you to recover your passwords from a wide variety of popular Instant Messenger programs.
- September 17, 2014
- Freeware
- Windows
-
VIPRE Password Vault is the fast and easy way to securely manage all of your passwords without the hassle of writing them down or storing them on a spreadsheet.
- September 16, 2014
- Freeware
- Windows
-
WASP will display all passwords of the currently logged on user that are stored in the Microsoft PWL file.
- August 19, 2014
- Freeware
- Windows 98/ME
-
PDF-Recover can be used to decrypt protected Adobe Acrobat PDF files, which have "master" password set.
- May 22, 2014
- Free to Try
- macOS
-
Recovers lost or forgotten passwords for MYOB Accounting data files.
- September 23, 2013
- Free to Try
- Windows
-
Free Password Manager & Generator for Windows 8 | 7.
- September 16, 2013
- Freeware
- Windows 7/8
-
Goodbye Passwords. Instant Login on any Device.
- June 27, 2013
- Freeware
- Windows/macOS/Android
-
Password Generator, Checker, Secure Storage & Google Chrome Password Recovery tools. Password Generator creates random secure passwords. Password Checker validates passwords. Password Recovery is a tool to restore passwords saved by Google Chrome.
- May 14, 2013
- Freeware
- Windows
-
Trend Micro DirectPass manages website passwords and login IDs in one secure location, so you only need to remember one password.
- February 4, 2013
- Freeware
- Windows
-
Light-weight and easy-to-use password manager.
- September 10, 2012
- Freeware
- Windows
-
Tool to store all your passwords, website logins, program serial numbers, etc. RC4-encrypted and password-protected.
- January 11, 2011
- Freeware
- Windows
-
Asterisk Key shows passwords hidden under asterisks.
- May 26, 2010
- Freeware
- Windows
-
Tool for a recovering passwords of Outlook Express accounts and identities.
- December 3, 2009
- Free to Try
- Windows
-
Password-protect files and folders, or to hide them from viewing and searching.
- February 11, 2009
- Free to Try
- Windows
-
LockCrypt is an easy to use account management program written in Java.
- January 22, 2009
- Freeware
- Windows
-
Password Manager XP is a program that helps you to systematize any secret information stored on your PC.
- December 16, 2008
- Free to Try
- Windows