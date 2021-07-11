Open Shell 4.4.169
Classic style Start Menu for Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10. Reborn of Classic Shell.
Open Shell is the continuation of Classic Shell, which was is a collection of features that were available in older versions of Windows but were later removed.
Features:
- Classic style Start Menu for Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10
- Toolbar for Windows Explorer
- Classic copy UI (Windows 7 only)
- Show file size in Explorer status bar
- Title bar and status bar for Internet Explorer