What's New:
General
- Fix a possible crash for users with around 25,000 or more games
- Fix a hitch for users with large libraries after clicking past the first page of the install wizard.
- Fixed current step status being truncated in the Library while installing a game
- Fixed a bug with not restoring missing symlinks when verifying integrity of game files
Library
- Achievements that track progress will now display progress in their hovers on the game details page
Steam Input
- Added options for joystick deadzones sources. Modes can now use no deadzone, the deadzone from the controller’s calibration, or a custom deadzone. Joystick modes bound to joystick outputs will default to have no deadzone.
- Increased responsiveness of Action Set and Action Set Layer changes bound to button presses
- Fixed an issue where radial menus could send the previously highlighted item when clicking before the radial menu is fully on-screen
- Fixed some cases where games rapidly turning on and off rumble could cause hitches for Switch Controllers.
- Remote Play
- Fixed error launching the streaming client on some Windows systems
- Fixed potential streaming client crash when starting the stream
- Use VA-API 0.2 on Linux for optional hardware decode functionality, depends on up to date 32-bit libva packages for your distribution
macOS
- Fix mouse input sometimes failing to work in browser window iframes.
Linux
- Offer better diagnostics when Steam Play tools cannot be removed due to dependencies. Improve overall robustness.
- Updated fossilize layer to be compatible with recent Proton Experimental
Previous release notes:
A new Steam client has been released and will be automatically downloaded.
SteamNetworking
- Fix a bug causing P2P networking to not work for some games
macOS
- Fix steam:// URLs not being opened by Steam on startup
- Fixed steam:// URL events not being sent to currently running Steam client if sent from a different Steam instance
Steam China
- Fixed settings dialog prompting to restart after applying when settings have not changed
Steam Input
- Added support for the PowerA Xbox One Series X Wired Controller
Library
- Fix bug in event sharing in Steam China.
Remote Play
- Fixed performance regression when decoding video on Windows
