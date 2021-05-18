As featured in:

What's New:

General

Fix a possible crash for users with around 25,000 or more games

Fix a hitch for users with large libraries after clicking past the first page of the install wizard.

Fixed current step status being truncated in the Library while installing a game

Fixed a bug with not restoring missing symlinks when verifying integrity of game files

Library

Achievements that track progress will now display progress in their hovers on the game details page

Steam Input

Added options for joystick deadzones sources. Modes can now use no deadzone, the deadzone from the controller’s calibration, or a custom deadzone. Joystick modes bound to joystick outputs will default to have no deadzone.

Increased responsiveness of Action Set and Action Set Layer changes bound to button presses

Fixed an issue where radial menus could send the previously highlighted item when clicking before the radial menu is fully on-screen

Fixed some cases where games rapidly turning on and off rumble could cause hitches for Switch Controllers.

Remote Play

Fixed error launching the streaming client on some Windows systems

Fixed potential streaming client crash when starting the stream

Use VA-API 0.2 on Linux for optional hardware decode functionality, depends on up to date 32-bit libva packages for your distribution

macOS

Fix mouse input sometimes failing to work in browser window iframes.

Linux

Offer better diagnostics when Steam Play tools cannot be removed due to dependencies. Improve overall robustness.

Updated fossilize layer to be compatible with recent Proton Experimental

A new Steam client has been released and will be automatically downloaded.



SteamNetworking

Fix a bug causing P2P networking to not work for some games

macOS

Fix steam:// URLs not being opened by Steam on startup

Fixed steam:// URL events not being sent to currently running Steam client if sent from a different Steam instance

Steam China

Fixed settings dialog prompting to restart after applying when settings have not changed

Steam Input

Added support for the PowerA Xbox One Series X Wired Controller

Library

Fix bug in event sharing in Steam China.

Remote Play