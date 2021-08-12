ThisIsWin11 0.70.0
Guides you step by step in getting to know and setting up Windows 11.
Download
What's New
Certified
Freeware
Windows
70.7 KB
ThisIsWin11 is dedicated exclusively to getting to know Windows 11. The app currently offers five modules:
- Presenter: The start screen guides you through an pictured introduction to the new operating system Windows 11 and allows you quickly to configure it.
- PumpedApp: This module allows you checking and optimizing Windows 11 configuration among other things (all changes made can also be undone)
- Kickassbloat will help you removing pre-installed Windows 11 apps
- Packages is there for you to quickly install one or the other app
- PowerClicks allows you automating several Windows 11 tasks based on PowerShell and community scripts.
An internet connection is required to use the app.
What's New:
- Refactored Windows 11 systeme module aka PumpedApp
- Added option to import/export configuration profiles in system module (Overflow/three dots menu > Import/Export)
- Two preset profiles are available in data folder of TIW11
- Windows10-profile which will give you the Windows 10 look and feel (if applied! of course just some minor tweaks before getting used to Windows 11)
- Gaming-profile which will adjust some Windows 11 settings for a better gaming experience (if applied)
- Added new gaming area to system module
- UI fixes and improvements