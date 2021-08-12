ThisIsWin11 is dedicated exclusively to getting to know Windows 11. The app currently offers five modules:

  • Presenter: The start screen guides you through an pictured introduction to the new operating system Windows 11 and allows you quickly to configure it.
  • PumpedApp: This module allows you checking and optimizing Windows 11 configuration among other things (all changes made can also be undone)
  • Kickassbloat will help you removing pre-installed Windows 11 apps
  • Packages is there for you to quickly install one or the other app
  • PowerClicks allows you automating several Windows 11 tasks based on PowerShell and community scripts.

An internet connection is required to use the app.

What's New:

  • Refactored Windows 11 systeme module aka PumpedApp
  • Added option to import/export configuration profiles in system module (Overflow/three dots menu > Import/Export)
  • Two preset profiles are available in data folder of TIW11
  • Windows10-profile which will give you the Windows 10 look and feel (if applied! of course just some minor tweaks before getting used to Windows 11)
  • Gaming-profile which will adjust some Windows 11 settings for a better gaming experience (if applied)
  • Added new gaming area to system module
  • UI fixes and improvements