ThisIsWin11 is dedicated exclusively to getting to know Windows 11. The app currently offers five modules:

Presenter: The start screen guides you through an pictured introduction to the new operating system Windows 11 and allows you quickly to configure it.

PumpedApp: This module allows you checking and optimizing Windows 11 configuration among other things (all changes made can also be undone)

Kickassbloat will help you removing pre-installed Windows 11 apps

Packages is there for you to quickly install one or the other app

PowerClicks allows you automating several Windows 11 tasks based on PowerShell and community scripts.

An internet connection is required to use the app.

What's New: