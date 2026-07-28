Signal RGB
2.5.74.0
Experience synchronized lighting effects across your devices from all major brands.
SignalRGB supports the most popular PC gaming peripherals, including products from brands like Razer, Corsair, SteelSeries, HyperX, Logitech and more. As SignalRGB grows, we aim to offer compatibility with an even wider selection of RGB products. RAM, GPUs and motherboards are in alpha testing.
Experience custom effects for your favorite games with our growing library of game integrations. SignalRGB detects on-screen action in real time --- explosions, meters, varied environments, ammo count, health levels, damage taken and more --- and triggers reactive effects you can't find anywhere else.
Features
- Screen Ambience
- Mirror the action in any game, video or content.
- Audio Spectrum
- Vivid effects to match any audio content for unreal lightshows.
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Customizable RGB effects for your favorite games.
- Riptide
- Build the ideal RGB setup with unique effects that match your style.
See all compatible devices here.
What's New
Enhancements
Minor UI improvements.
- Added Automatic SMBus dumping for easier device support.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a crash when using a vertical monitor for Screen Ambience.
New Devices
- Airgoo AG-F12-DRGB16
- Solakaka Ki99 Pro
- MSI PRO B840M-B (MS-7E76)
- MSI PRO B850M-A WIFI (MS-7E66)
- MSI PRO B850-S WIFI6E (MS-7E80)
- MSI MAG X870E TOMAHAWK MAX WIFI PZ (MS-7E84)
- HYTE CNVS
- GIGABYTE 4080 Super XTREME ICE
- ASUS G13CHR
- Kemove T68
- GIGABYTE 5090D V2 AORUS Master Ice
- Razer Blackwidow V4 Low-profile
- Razer Blackwidow V4 Low-profile Wireless
- PNY 5090 EPIC-X
- PNY 5060Ti EPIC-X
- Steelseries Aerox 9 WOW Edition
- Dream Machines Dreamkey
Fast servers and clean downloads.
Serving tech enthusiasts for over 25 years.
Tested on TechSpot Labs.
Serving tech enthusiasts for over 25 years.
Tested on TechSpot Labs.
Freeware
Windows
279 MB
19,730
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