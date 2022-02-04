As featured in:

Linux Lite is a 'gateway operating system'. Your first simple, fast and free stop in the world of Linux. Our ongoing mission is to make the transition from Windows to Linux Lite, as smooth as possible.

Easy Updates

Just 2 clicks to update your system. An update system that will save you hours versus Windows updates.

Set update notifications to appear automatically.

Keep your computer up to date and safe. Get friendly Support when you need it. No TPM required.

Easy To Use Intuitive Design.

A familiar environment that anyone can use.

An intelligent, intuitive approach to design.

A familiar, Windows like Desktop with a free, Microsoft Office compatible Office Suite.

Choose from 1000's of free, easy to use applications. Never pay for software again.

Easy to Use Free Linux Operating System

Linux Lite is free for everyone to use and share, and suitable for people who are new to Linux and for people who want a lightweight environment that is also fully functional.

At home

Browse the web, send email, upload to the cloud. Socialize on Facebook and Twitter.

At work

Linux Lite is currently deployed in businesses and Universities around the world.

In the Office

Enjoy our free, fully featured Microsoft Office compatible Office Suite with Linux Lite.

Play time

Linux Lite's low memory requirements, make it ideal as a gaming platform.

What's New:

Linux Lite 5.8 Final is now available for download and installation. This release includes updates to the Help Manual - our extensive, easy to follow Linux Lite guide, Lite Widget has caught up with the latest Conky syntax, there's an updated Papirus icon theme, Neofetch has been included, we've added Mintstick to our Accessories, there are 9 new wallpapers, and a host of bug fixes and enhancements for our target audience. If you're coming from Windows, you'll find this to be a solid, stable release that will help make your transition to a linux based operating system, user friendly. If you're coming from another linux based OS, you'll come to understand that this lightweight OS is the feature complete desktop you've been searching for. We've been repeatedly described as underrated, here's your chance to find out why.