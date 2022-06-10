With one-tap verification and secure cloud backup, LastPass Authenticator gives you all the security, without any of the frustration.

In order to use this authenticator, you need to create a LastPass account in your desktop or mobile device.

Add more security

Safeguard your LastPass account by requiring two-factor authentication codes when signing in. Two-factor authentication improves your digital security by protecting your account with an additional login step. Even if your password is compromised, your account can't be accessed without the two-factor authentication code.

You can even mark a device as "trusted", so you won't be prompted for codes on that device while your account remains protected by two-factor authentication.

Turning it on:

To turn on LastPass Authenticator for your LastPass account:

Download LastPass Authenticator to your mobile device.

Log in to LastPass on your computer and launch "Account Settings" from your vault.

In "Multifactor Options", edit LastPass Authenticator and view the barcode.

Scan the barcode with the LastPass Authenticator app.

Set your preferences and save your changes.

LastPass Authenticator can also be turned on for any service or app that supports Google Authenticator or TOTP-based two-factor authentication.

Logging in:

To login to your LastPass account or other supported vendor service:

Open the app to generate a 6-digit, 30-second code OR approve/deny an automated push notification

Alternatively, send SMS code

Enter the code into the login prompt on your device OR hit approve/deny request

Features

Generates 6-digit codes every 30 seconds

Push notifications for one-tap approval

Free encrypted backup to restore your tokens on a new/reinstalled device

Support for SMS codes

Automated set-up via QR code

Support for LastPass accounts

Support for other TOTP-compatible services and apps (including any that support Google Authenticator)

Add multiple accounts

Available on Android and iOS

