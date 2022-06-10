LastPass Authenticator 2.6.0
LastPass Authenticator offers effortless two-factor authentication for your LastPass account and other supported apps.
With one-tap verification and secure cloud backup, LastPass Authenticator gives you all the security, without any of the frustration.
In order to use this authenticator, you need to create a LastPass account in your desktop or mobile device.
Add more security
Safeguard your LastPass account by requiring two-factor authentication codes when signing in. Two-factor authentication improves your digital security by protecting your account with an additional login step. Even if your password is compromised, your account can't be accessed without the two-factor authentication code.
You can even mark a device as "trusted", so you won't be prompted for codes on that device while your account remains protected by two-factor authentication.
Turning it on:
To turn on LastPass Authenticator for your LastPass account:
- Download LastPass Authenticator to your mobile device.
- Log in to LastPass on your computer and launch "Account Settings" from your vault.
- In "Multifactor Options", edit LastPass Authenticator and view the barcode.
- Scan the barcode with the LastPass Authenticator app.
- Set your preferences and save your changes.
LastPass Authenticator can also be turned on for any service or app that supports Google Authenticator or TOTP-based two-factor authentication.
Logging in:
To login to your LastPass account or other supported vendor service:
- Open the app to generate a 6-digit, 30-second code OR approve/deny an automated push notification
- Alternatively, send SMS code
- Enter the code into the login prompt on your device OR hit approve/deny request
Features
- Generates 6-digit codes every 30 seconds
- Push notifications for one-tap approval
- Free encrypted backup to restore your tokens on a new/reinstalled device
- Support for SMS codes
- Automated set-up via QR code
- Support for LastPass accounts
- Support for other TOTP-compatible services and apps (including any that support Google Authenticator)
- Add multiple accounts
- Available on Android and iOS
What's New
- Minor bug fixes and UI improvements.
- Users are now able to send us in-app feedback on how we can continue to improve our application.