With one-tap verification and secure cloud backup, LastPass Authenticator gives you all the security, without any of the frustration.

In order to use this authenticator, you need to create a LastPass account in your desktop or mobile device.

Add more security

Safeguard your LastPass account by requiring two-factor authentication codes when signing in. Two-factor authentication improves your digital security by protecting your account with an additional login step. Even if your password is compromised, your account can't be accessed without the two-factor authentication code.

You can even mark a device as "trusted", so you won't be prompted for codes on that device while your account remains protected by two-factor authentication.

Turning it on:

To turn on LastPass Authenticator for your LastPass account:

  • Download LastPass Authenticator to your mobile device.
  • Log in to LastPass on your computer and launch "Account Settings" from your vault.
  • In "Multifactor Options", edit LastPass Authenticator and view the barcode.
  • Scan the barcode with the LastPass Authenticator app.
  • Set your preferences and save your changes.

LastPass Authenticator can also be turned on for any service or app that supports Google Authenticator or TOTP-based two-factor authentication.

Logging in:

To login to your LastPass account or other supported vendor service:

  • Open the app to generate a 6-digit, 30-second code OR approve/deny an automated push notification
  • Alternatively, send SMS code
  • Enter the code into the login prompt on your device OR hit approve/deny request

Features

  • Generates 6-digit codes every 30 seconds
  • Push notifications for one-tap approval
  • Free encrypted backup to restore your tokens on a new/reinstalled device
  • Support for SMS codes
  • Automated set-up via QR code
  • Support for LastPass accounts
  • Support for other TOTP-compatible services and apps (including any that support Google Authenticator)
  • Add multiple accounts
  • Available on Android and iOS

What's New

  • Minor bug fixes and UI improvements.
  • Users are now able to send us in-app feedback on how we can continue to improve our application.