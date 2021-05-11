Nvidia Broadcast transforms any space into a home broadcast studio, upgrading standard webcams and microphones into premium smart devices through the power of AI. Improve the video and audio quality of your livestream with AI capabilities, such as virtual background, webcam auto frame, and microphone noise removal. With dedicated AI processors called Tensor Cores on GeForce RTX GPUs, the AI networks are able to run high-quality effects in real-time.

When not broadcasting, these features can also enhance your video conference calls and voice chats, making Nvidia Broadcast a perfect AI companion for anyone.

Nvidia Broadcast is compatible with a wide range of broadcasting, video conferencing and voice chat apps. These include: OBS Studio, Streamlabs, XSplit Broadcaster, Twitch Studio, HuYa, DouYu, Bilibili, Discord, TeamSpeak, Skype, Zoom, Webex, Microsoft Teams, Slack, Google Meet, Bluejeans and more.

Features:

Virtual Background

Experience instant creative control at your fingertips. Background Removal, Replacement and Blur (beta) allow you to customize your background without the need for expensive equipment or complex lighting setups. Personalize your webcam feed using powerful AI greenscreen effects perfect for work and play, wherever you are. The possibilities are endless.

Noise Removal

Loud keyboard typing. Annoying microphone static. Bothersome PC fans. Noise Removal uses AI to eliminate unwanted background noise at the touch of a button.

Go live or attend a meeting remotely without worrying about finding a quiet place. Or mute players in loud environments, making them easier to understand. NVIDIA Broadcast makes it fast and easy.

Auto Frame

Lights, camera, app-tion. Dynamically track your movements in real-time with Auto Frame (beta), automatically cropping and zooming so you remain the star of the show - even as you move around.

System Requirements:

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, Quadro RTX 3000, TITAN RTX or higher

RAM: 8GB RAM or higher

CPU: Recommended: Intel Core i5 8600, AMD Ryzen r5 2600 or higher

Driver: NVIDIA Display Driver version 456.38 or higher

Internet connectivity during installation

What's New:

New Effect - Room Echo Removal (beta): reduces room reverb from your audio.

New Effect - Video Noise removal (beta): reduces video noise from webcams, especially in low light situations. This first version is not yet fully optimized and may have a higher impact on performance than other effects.

Updated Effect - Noise Removal: added additional support for pet sounds (e.g. cats and dogs), improved quality and performance.

Updated Effect - Auto Frame: added a buffer zone so the camera doesn’t move if you stay within the center third of the frame.

App improvements:

Multi-effect functionality: added support for multiple effects so users can combine up to 2 effects per device for a maximum of 6 effects. Please note that running multiple effects will have a higher performance impact on the system. Audio effects can be combined but noise removal loses some effectiveness.

Improved Camera preview quality

Improved and clarified UI messaging

Reduced the memory size of the installer

Bug fixes: