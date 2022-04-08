CrystalDiskInfo displays basic HDD information, monitors S.M.A.R.T. values and disk temperature. It will also display the S.M.A.R.T data and provides a health rating based on your drive's SMART status.

What's New:

  • Added SCY SATA SSD support
  • Update language file (Traditional Chinese)

Previous Notes:

  • Deleted Samsung SATA SSD Life report
  • Improved Maxiotek SATA SSD controller support
  • ImprovedSeagate BarraCudata SATA SSD support
  • Improved Apacer AS350 support
  • Added volume control for alert sound (Kurei Kei)
  • Added Power on Hours can be displayed in years for tooltip text. (Kurei Kei)
  • Added 16bit color environment support
  • Improved ClearType support
  • Added CoolMade/CuteMade themes [Shizuku Edition]

System Requirements

  • Windows XP/Vista/7/8/8.1/10/11
  • Windows Server 2003/2008/2012/2016/2019
  • x86/x64/ARM64
  • IE8.0~
  • .NET2.0~
  • Installer does not support Windows XP/2003(NT5.x).
  • Not support Windows 95/98/Me/NT4/2000.
  • Not support Server Core.