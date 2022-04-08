CrystalDiskInfo 8.16.4
A HDD/SSD utility software which supports a part of USB, Intel/AMD RAID and NVMe.
CrystalDiskInfo displays basic HDD information, monitors S.M.A.R.T. values and disk temperature. It will also display the S.M.A.R.T data and provides a health rating based on your drive's SMART status.
What's New:
- Added SCY SATA SSD support
- Update language file (Traditional Chinese)
Previous Notes:
- Deleted Samsung SATA SSD Life report
- Improved Maxiotek SATA SSD controller support
- ImprovedSeagate BarraCudata SATA SSD support
- Improved Apacer AS350 support
- Added volume control for alert sound (Kurei Kei)
- Added Power on Hours can be displayed in years for tooltip text. (Kurei Kei)
- Added 16bit color environment support
- Improved ClearType support
- Added CoolMade/CuteMade themes [Shizuku Edition]
System Requirements
- Windows XP/Vista/7/8/8.1/10/11
- Windows Server 2003/2008/2012/2016/2019
- x86/x64/ARM64
- IE8.0~
- .NET2.0~
- Installer does not support Windows XP/2003(NT5.x).
- Not support Windows 95/98/Me/NT4/2000.
- Not support Server Core.
