Windsurf Editor is built for the way AI is meant to work with humans. Everything you love in Codeium and more, with unmatched performance and a user experience that keeps you in the flow.

You can think of the Windsurf Editor as the first agentic IDE, and then more. It is a new paradigm of working with AI, which we are calling AI flows - collaborative agents.

Is Windsurf's free plan good enough for app development?

Yes. The free version includes all core features without usage limits, supports multiple programming languages and frameworks, and provides access to its Cascade assistant for debugging, refactoring, and documentation. The main differences from the paid plan are likely advanced collaboration tools, enterprise integrations, and priority support.

Which languages and frameworks does Windsurf support?

Windsurf works with a wide range of languages including JavaScript, Python, Java, C++, TypeScript, and more, along with popular frameworks like React, Node.js, and Django.

Does Windsurf work offline?

Windsurf requires an internet connection for AI features, but core editing functions work offline.

How is Windsurf different from Cursor?

Windsurf is a standalone, AI-first IDE from Codeium with its own interface and a built-in assistant called Cascade that helps with debugging, refactoring, documentation, and multi-step tasks without leaving the editor. Cursor, by contrast, is a fork of Visual Studio Code that adds AI-powered features like multi-file edits, chat, and inline completions while keeping full compatibility with the VS Code extension marketplace.

Features

Flows

The Windsurf Editor is powered by an AI that can both collaborate with you like a Copilot and tackle complex tasks independently like an Agent. The AI is completely in sync with you, every step of the way. Flows allow the dev and AI to operate on the same state at all times, creating a mind-meld experience beyond just an assistant.

Cascade

Cascade combines deep codebase understanding, a breadth of advanced tools, and a real-time awareness of your actions into a powerful, seamless, and collaborative flow. It is the most powerful way to code with AI.

Cascade lets you build and refine complex codebases with ease. Multi-file multi-edit capability. Deep contextual awareness. Terminal command suggestions. LLM-based search tools that outperform embeddings. Implicit reasoning of your actions in the text editor. Blazing fast latency. All in one magical experience.

Full contextual awareness

Deep contextual awareness allows you to run Cascade on production codebases and still get relevant suggestions.

Suggest and run commands

Cascade's tools encompass command suggestion and execution, as well as issue detection and debugging.

Pick up where you left off

With automatic reasoning of your explicit actions, Cascade can pick up your work where you left off.

Multi-file editing

Coherent multi-file edits through context awareness, tool integration, and iterative problem-solving.

What's New

Windsurf now supports the GPT-5 suite of models including GPT-5 (low reasoning), GPT-5 (medium reasoning), and GPT-5 (high reasoning). They are available for free for a limited time for paying users!

Previous Release Notes:

Minor improvements and bug fixes

Previous Release Notes:

Windsurf now supports Kimi K2 model which costs 0.5 credits per prompt.

Cascade Memories

You can configure rules for Cascade Memories to follow. For example, you can use rules to specify if you want Cascade to respond in a certain language, communicate in a specific style, or use a specific API

Rules can be found in the Windsurf Quick Settings panel by clicking on "Windsurf Settings" on the status bar

Global rules are rules that will be applied to Cascade in all workspaces

Workspace rules are rules that will be applied to Cascade in the current workspace

More information can be found on our docs.

Cascade Auto Run Commands

Cascade can now automatically detect to run certain terminal commands if it deems safe to do. This option is checked off by default and can be enabled in the Settings page, accessible in the top right dropdown. This only affects Cascade responses by premium models

Supports an allow list and deny list of commands for Cascade to run. Allow list always accept the command and deny list always requests for permission to run a command.

Extensions

WSL support is now in beta

Bug fixes and improvements to devcontainer support, notably on Mac

Updates to Windsurf Pyright

Misc