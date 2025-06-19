Yet another remote desktop software, written in Rust. Works out of the box, no configuration required. You have full control of your data, with no concerns about security. You can use our rendezvous/relay server, set up your own, or write your own rendezvous/relay server.

Switch from TeamViewer, AnyDesk, and Splashtop to RustDesk for a secure and reliable remote desktop experience with your own self-hosted servers. Empower your remote access with self-hosted servers.

What is RustDesk and how does it compare to TeamViewer or AnyDesk?

RustDesk is a free and open-source remote desktop software that allows users to connect and control computers over the internet. Unlike TeamViewer or AnyDesk, RustDesk gives users full control over their data by allowing them to self-host their own server infrastructure, which appeals to users concerned with privacy and data ownership.

Does RustDesk support file transfer and clipboard sharing?

Yes, RustDesk supports file transfer and clipboard synchronization between the host and the client. These features work across platforms and are enabled by default in most configurations, offering functionality similar to commercial remote desktop tools.

Is it necessary to self-host RustDesk, or can I use it out of the box?

RustDesk works right out of the box using its public relay and rendezvous servers. However, for maximum privacy and control, especially in enterprise or sensitive environments, many users prefer to self-host the server components. Self-hosting is optional but recommended if you want to avoid using third-party infrastructure.

What's New

Added

Allow logon screen password on lock screen

Take screenshot

Hostname as id for Pro

Auto update on Windows, manual update on Windows and Mac

Web socket support on all platform

Trackpad speed adjustment #11680

Changes

Remove system proxy dep of reqwest

Capitalize display name

Only use tcp in socks5 proxy since so many users failed to set up UDP for socks5 including ourselves

"Exit" changed to "Stop service" on tray to avoid confusion

Fixes