As featured in:

What's New:

New features

It is now possible to install Patch Management and Remote Device Monitoring via the TeamViewer MSI together with the TeamViewer Client

It is now possible to install the VPN driver with a mass deployment via the command line

A 64-bit version of the app is now available on our website ( https://www.teamviewer.com/download/windows/ ). There is no automatic update from an already installed 32-bit version to the 64-bit version.

New two-factor authentication for connections. Connections can now be allowed or denied using push notifications. Try it now in the options under the Security tab and share your feedback.

You can now edit assignment configurations in the Management Console. Changes do not affect devices that have already been assigned to a manager. Devices that are newly assigned to a manager always use the most recent assignment configuration.

Users now have the ability to use the PDF format for remote printing on Windows. The preferred format (PDF or XPS) can be selected on the Advanced tab of TeamViewer's settings.

The Chromium-based browser engine is now available for IoT users. Install the WebView2 runtime and enhance your experience when accessing the web interfaces of IoT devices.

Find out more about ServiceCamp - Integrated service desk to manage your IT tickets efficiently in "More solutions" tab

Improvements

Raised minimum requirements for the personal password (unattended access).

Implemented a measure to prevent a Microsoft Windows system DLL from loading untrusted DLLs from the application directory into the service process. Nota Bene: Thank you, Fabián Cuchietti with Innotec Security, for the finding and following a responsible disclosure model.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that the "Start TeamViewer with Windows" setting was not kept after the update from the 32-bit to the 64-bit version. After installing the new version it's once more necessary to check the setting.

[64bit version] Fixed a bug in Remote Control sessions to Windows 7 which prevented the mouse cursor from changing its shape when expected (e.g. to text cursor).

Fixed a bug while in a meeting that prevented the user from sending a meeting invitation upon contact selection.

Fixed a bug where the entry for "ClientID" was no longer written to the Windows registry for new installations.

Download notes: Alternatively you can download the latest beta version of this software.