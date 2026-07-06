AnyDesk is remote desktop software that enables users to access their data, images, and applications from anywhere and also to share it with others.

Enjoy a fluent on-screen experience as if you were sitting directly in front of the remote device, with 60 fps on local networks and most other internet connections. Perform tasks smoothly, even with bandwidths as low as 100 kb/sec. AnyDesk is the remote desktop app of choice for areas with poor internet connectivity.

Is it safe to install AnyDesk on my personal computer for work purposes?

Installing AnyDesk on a personal device for work can be safe if proper precautions are taken. The remote session is typically sandboxed, meaning your personal files remain inaccessible to the remote party unless explicitly shared.

Are AnyDesk connections encrypted?

Yes, AnyDesk connections are encrypted using TLS 1.2 for secure communication and AES-256 for end-to-end data encryption. This ensures that all data transmitted during a session is protected and cannot be read by third parties, including AnyDesk itself.

Can someone use AnyDesk to access my computer without my consent?

It is only possible to access your computer with your AnyDesk ID and password, without that information it is not possible for others to access it. There are additional login options, like unattended access, or prevent specific devices from accessing your system.

What are other free AnyDesk alternatives?

Free alternatives to AnyDesk include Rustdesk, TeamViewer, SupRemo, and Chrome Remote Desktop. These are also free for personal use and cross-platform.

Why does AnyDesk show a black screen or "Waiting for image"?

This usually means the remote computer doesn't have a monitor connected, so AnyDesk can't capture the screen. Connecting a display or using a dummy HDMI adapter often resolves the issue.

Why does AnyDesk require administrator privileges for certain actions, and how does UAC affect remote sessions?

AnyDesk may prompt for administrator privileges when performing actions that require elevated permissions. The User Account Control (UAC) feature in Windows can interfere with these actions during a remote session.

Features

Conventional screen sharing and remote desk­top applications are based on outdated com­pression techniques (X11, RDP, VNC) or on codecs that were designed for photos (JPEG) or video mate­rial (H.264). AnyDesk closes this gap by intro­ducing DeskRT, a video codec specifically designed for graphi­cal user inter­faces. Exploi­ting the special proper­ties of GUI image data (e.g. large areas of the same color, high con­trasts, sharp edges, repeating patterns in the time and spatial domain, or the linear trans­lation of image con­tents), DeskRT is able to bring about very high image quality and low res­ponse times for the user.

AnyDesk uses TLS 1.2 based encryption, which is also used in online banking. Both ends of a connection are cryptographically verified. This makes it impossible for a stranger to fake your AnyDesk-ID and pretend to be you. So, if you always check the connecting person's AnyDesk-ID, you're on the safe side. Furthermore, you can review the current encryption mode, verification status and client fingerprint by hovering the mouse cursor over the lock icon in the status bar. All connections use AES-128 bit encryption in GCM mode by default. Licensed versions of AnyDesk provide even stronger encryption.

Just one megabyte - downloaded in a glimpse, sent via email, or fired up from your USB drive, AnyDesk will turn any desktop into your desktop in se­conds. No administrative privileges or installation needed.

What's New

Android

Fixed minor UI issues

Improved stability

Fixed issues with login in AnyDesk One

Fixed Bugs

Added validation feedback for passwords shorter than five characters

Fixed an issue in AnyDesk One Meeting where the account name was used instead of the entered username after logging out

Fixed crashes related to message editing and context menu interactions

Fixed issues affecting message scrolling, text formatting, typing indicators, quoted messages, and community privacy settings

Prevented users from editing automated system messages

Corrected download status reporting, temporary file naming, and menu overlap issues affecting the Download History and Reactions pop-ups

Other Changes

Added chat list grouping settings

Added keyboard navigation support (Page Up, Page Down, Home, and End) for the message feed

Removed Chat language options

Updated translations

Features