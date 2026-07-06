AnyDesk
Get started with AnyDesk right away, remote desktop with no installation or admin privileges required.
AnyDesk is remote desktop software that enables users to access their data, images, and applications from anywhere and also to share it with others.
Enjoy a fluent on-screen experience as if you were sitting directly in front of the remote device, with 60 fps on local networks and most other internet connections. Perform tasks smoothly, even with bandwidths as low as 100 kb/sec. AnyDesk is the remote desktop app of choice for areas with poor internet connectivity.
Is it safe to install AnyDesk on my personal computer for work purposes?
Installing AnyDesk on a personal device for work can be safe if proper precautions are taken. The remote session is typically sandboxed, meaning your personal files remain inaccessible to the remote party unless explicitly shared.
Are AnyDesk connections encrypted?
Yes, AnyDesk connections are encrypted using TLS 1.2 for secure communication and AES-256 for end-to-end data encryption. This ensures that all data transmitted during a session is protected and cannot be read by third parties, including AnyDesk itself.
Can someone use AnyDesk to access my computer without my consent?
It is only possible to access your computer with your AnyDesk ID and password, without that information it is not possible for others to access it. There are additional login options, like unattended access, or prevent specific devices from accessing your system.
What are other free AnyDesk alternatives?
Free alternatives to AnyDesk include Rustdesk, TeamViewer, SupRemo, and Chrome Remote Desktop. These are also free for personal use and cross-platform.
Why does AnyDesk show a black screen or "Waiting for image"?
This usually means the remote computer doesn't have a monitor connected, so AnyDesk can't capture the screen. Connecting a display or using a dummy HDMI adapter often resolves the issue.
Why does AnyDesk require administrator privileges for certain actions, and how does UAC affect remote sessions?
AnyDesk may prompt for administrator privileges when performing actions that require elevated permissions. The User Account Control (UAC) feature in Windows can interfere with these actions during a remote session.
Features
Conventional screen sharing and remote desktop applications are based on outdated compression techniques (X11, RDP, VNC) or on codecs that were designed for photos (JPEG) or video material (H.264). AnyDesk closes this gap by introducing DeskRT, a video codec specifically designed for graphical user interfaces. Exploiting the special properties of GUI image data (e.g. large areas of the same color, high contrasts, sharp edges, repeating patterns in the time and spatial domain, or the linear translation of image contents), DeskRT is able to bring about very high image quality and low response times for the user.
AnyDesk uses TLS 1.2 based encryption, which is also used in online banking. Both ends of a connection are cryptographically verified. This makes it impossible for a stranger to fake your AnyDesk-ID and pretend to be you. So, if you always check the connecting person's AnyDesk-ID, you're on the safe side. Furthermore, you can review the current encryption mode, verification status and client fingerprint by hovering the mouse cursor over the lock icon in the status bar. All connections use AES-128 bit encryption in GCM mode by default. Licensed versions of AnyDesk provide even stronger encryption.
Just one megabyte - downloaded in a glimpse, sent via email, or fired up from your USB drive, AnyDesk will turn any desktop into your desktop in seconds. No administrative privileges or installation needed.
What's New
Android
- Fixed minor UI issues
- Improved stability
- Fixed issues with login in AnyDesk One
Fixed Bugs
- Added validation feedback for passwords shorter than five characters
- Fixed an issue in AnyDesk One Meeting where the account name was used instead of the entered username after logging out
- Fixed crashes related to message editing and context menu interactions
- Fixed issues affecting message scrolling, text formatting, typing indicators, quoted messages, and community privacy settings
- Prevented users from editing automated system messages
- Corrected download status reporting, temporary file naming, and menu overlap issues affecting the Download History and Reactions pop-ups
Other Changes
- Added chat list grouping settings
- Added keyboard navigation support (Page Up, Page Down, Home, and End) for the message feed
- Removed Chat language options
- Updated translations
Features
- In the AnyDesk One Meeting feature, selecting different audio or video devices in the device settings now takes effect immediately, there is no need to unmute or re-enable them
- In the AnyDesk One Meeting feature, configuring an audio or video device by selecting it in the device settings configures it persistently so that when it is plugged in again at a later time, it will be switched to automatically
- All audio and video settings for the AnyDesk One Meeting feature have been moved from Preferences to the in-meeting device settings for easier access
- In the AnyDesk One Meeting feature, added a new slider that allows users to configure microphone boost, enabling precise control over microphone loudness
- During an AnyDesk One meeting that was initiated from the AnyDesk One Chat feature, a chat panel can now be shown by pressing the chat button in the meeting panel
- The AnyDesk One Meeting supports more webcams
- In the AnyDesk One Meeting feature, improved automatic webcam resolution and frame rate selection to better match 720p at 30 FPS
Serving tech enthusiasts for over 25 years.
Tested on TechSpot Labs.
AnyDesk is featured in...
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