Report to duty cadet! A legendary piece of Windows history has been revived for your smartphone. 3D Pinball for Windows – Space Cadet, the classic game bundled with Windows 95 through XP, is now available as a faithful, fully functional Android port. This APK release is free, without ads or in-app purchases, nor tracking.

Thanks to the efforts of open-source developers and reverse engineering by fans, this Android version brings back the original look, feel, and gameplay of the beloved pinball table that defined a generation.

Tapping the edges of your screen replaces the old keyboard controls, but the nostalgia is untouched – from the spring-loaded launch to the familiar tilt mechanics and satisfying score combos.

The project is hosted on GitHub and is actively maintained, with added features like a global high score leaderboard to compete with players worldwide. It's a lightweight, offline-friendly app that delivers the exact same experience many remember from idle afternoons on family PCs.

Whether you're rediscovering an old favorite or introducing it to a new generation, Space Cadet Pinball on Android is a must-have for retro gaming fans.