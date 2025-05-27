3D Pinball Space Cadet for Android
Android port of 3D Pinball Space Cadet, a game bundled with Windows 95 and XP.
Report to duty cadet! A legendary piece of Windows history has been revived for your smartphone. 3D Pinball for Windows – Space Cadet, the classic game bundled with Windows 95 through XP, is now available as a faithful, fully functional Android port. This APK release is free, without ads or in-app purchases, nor tracking.
Thanks to the efforts of open-source developers and reverse engineering by fans, this Android version brings back the original look, feel, and gameplay of the beloved pinball table that defined a generation.
Tapping the edges of your screen replaces the old keyboard controls, but the nostalgia is untouched – from the spring-loaded launch to the familiar tilt mechanics and satisfying score combos.
The project is hosted on GitHub and is actively maintained, with added features like a global high score leaderboard to compete with players worldwide. It's a lightweight, offline-friendly app that delivers the exact same experience many remember from idle afternoons on family PCs.
Whether you're rediscovering an old favorite or introducing it to a new generation, Space Cadet Pinball on Android is a must-have for retro gaming fans.
Serving tech enthusiasts for over 25 years.
Tested on TechSpot Labs.
Software similar to 3D Pinball Space Cadet for Android 6
-
Doom is a 1993 sci-fi horror-themed first-person shooter by id Software
- Freeware
- Windows
-
Wolfenstein 3D is an action first person shooter published in 1992 by Apogee Software.
- Freeware
- Windows
-
Infiniminer is an open source multi-player block-based sandbox building and digging game, in which the player is a miner searching for minerals by carving tunnels through procedurally generated voxel-based maps and building structures.
- Freeware
- Windows
-
More similar downloads