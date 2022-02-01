Nvidia GeForce Security Update Driver 472.98 WHQL for Windows 10, 11
Software security update display driver for GeForce GPUs which are no longer supported by Game Ready Drivers or Nvidia Studio Drivers.
Nvidia has released a software security update display driver for GeForce GPUs which are no longer supported by Game Ready Drivers or Nvidia Studio Drivers. This update addresses issues that may lead to multiple security impacts.
Advance Notice of Discontinued Support
NvIFR OpenGL support. Release 470 will be the last driver branch to support this functionality. NvIFR header files, samples and documentation have been removed from the Nvidia Capture SDK 7.1.9 release. Future drivers will remove NvIFR.dll and any other reference to NvIFR.
What's New:
- Added support for Windows 11.
- Added support for CUDA 11.4.
- Added support for GeForce RTX 2060 12GB
- Updated scaling resolution in Nvidia Image Sharpening.
- Version 471.41 and later added security updates for driver components
Supported Products:
- Nvidia TITAN Series:
- Nvidia Titan Xp
- Nvidia Titan X (Pascal)
- GeForce GTX Titan X
- GeForce GTX Titan
- GeForce GTX Titan Black
- GeForce GTX Titan Z
- GeForce 700 Series:
- GeForce GTX 780 Ti
- GeForce GTX 780
- GeForce GTX 770
- GeForce GTX 760
- GeForce GTX 760 Ti (OEM)
- GeForce GTX 750 Ti
- GeForce GTX 750
- GeForce GTX 745
- GeForce GT 740
- GeForce GT 730
- GeForce GT 720
- GeForce GT 710
- GeForce 600 Series:
- GeForce GTX 690
- GeForce GTX 680
- GeForce GTX 670
- GeForce GTX 660 Ti
- GeForce GTX 660
- GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost
- GeForce GTX 650 Ti
- GeForce GTX 650
- GeForce GTX 645
- GeForce GT 640
- GeForce GT 635
- GeForce GT 630
