Nvidia has released a software security update display driver for GeForce GPUs which are no longer supported by Game Ready Drivers or Nvidia Studio Drivers. This update addresses issues that may lead to multiple security impacts.

Advance Notice of Discontinued Support

NvIFR OpenGL support. Release 470 will be the last driver branch to support this functionality. NvIFR header files, samples and documentation have been removed from the Nvidia Capture SDK 7.1.9 release. Future drivers will remove NvIFR.dll and any other reference to NvIFR.

What's New:

Added support for Windows 11.

Added support for CUDA 11.4.

Added support for GeForce RTX 2060 12GB

Updated scaling resolution in Nvidia Image Sharpening.

Version 471.41 and later added security updates for driver components

Supported Products: