The by-word for tech innovation, Silicon Valley remains the ultimate global center of tech excellence, according to Startup Genome's 2023 State of the Global Startup Ecosystem report. That's despite the fact that the U.S. has experienced reduced market share compared to previous years, and it has also been battered by the storm of recent huge job layoffs. "Some critics have been rooting for the crisis to take Silicon Valley down a peg or two," says JF Gauthier, founder and CEO of Startup Genome, in the report.

"But anyone vested in entrepreneurial innovation should root for a Silicon Valley that can continue to lead and strengthen the global startup revolution by investing in and partnering with great people and organizations all around the world."

The report has more good news. It reaffirms that the U.S. remains the world's leading startup region and 13 of the top 30 global ecosystems are based in the U.S. The economic impact and value of each location, how much early stage funding is apportioned to its tech startups, as well as exit value are all criteria used to rank inclusion.

The five ecosystems that follow Silicon Valley is importance are: New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Seattle, and Washington DC.

The five ecosystems that follow Silicon Valley is importance are: New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Seattle, and Washington DC. With many more cities bubbling under, such as Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, Detroit and Orlando. This strong foundation means job creation is in healthy condition, and many tech roles are growing.

A 3% growth in the size of the U.S. tech workforce is predicted this year by CompTIA's most recent State of the Tech Workforce report, which also says that roles across data science and data analysis, cybersecurity analysts and engineers, web designers and UI/UX professionals, software developers and engineers, and software QA and testers will see the biggest growth.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics also estimates that the employment rate for data scientists will grow by 36% by 2031, with software roles set to grow 25% to 2031. Cyber security jobs will see a demand increase by nearly 35% by 2031 too.

That's a great foundation for those who want to work across the U.S. And if you are seeking a new job right now then the TechSpot Job Board is the perfect place to start your search. It features thousands of opportunities all across the U.S. tech ecosystems, like the three below...

Information System Security Officer (ISSO), ENSCO, Inc, Colorado Springs

ENSCO Inc. has an opportunity for a motivated Information System Security Officer (ISSO) in Colorado Springs, Colorado. You will support implementing and maintaining a strong cybersecurity program for ongoing contracts with the U.S. Space Force.

You will have the opportunity to contribute to the development of implementation plans and procedures to meet National Industrial Security Program Operating Manual (NISPOM), Defense Security Service (DSS) Assessment and Authorization Process Manual (DAAPM), and Intelligence Community Directive (ICD) requirements in support of the Risk Management Framework (RMF) Assessment and Authorization (A&A) process, as well as provide protection and safeguarding of information systems.

To apply for this position, you'll need a Bachelor's degree or equivalent, as well as a minimum of five years' of experience as a cybersecurity professional supporting classified systems authorized IAW 32 CFR Part 117 (NISPOM Rule), DAAPM, ICD 503, and/or NIST 800-53. See all the requirements here.

Cyber Security, CACI, VA

CACI is seeking a Cyber Security/Engineering professional, responsible for discovering vulnerabilities and risks in network systems with ongoing vulnerability scans, monitoring network data, and ensuring hardware and software applications are updated. You should be a mission-focused individual who can provide various levels of cyber security.

CACI's team of talented network and cyber security professionals help design, develop, procure, implement, operate/sustain, and enhance networks and cybersecurity posture in support of national security. See all the requirements here.

Interface Analyst Senior- Epic Bridges, Christus Health, Irving

The Interface Analyst Senior is responsible for taking customer requirements and converting them into specifications for application and integration. You should have extensive knowledge of healthcare, a strong understanding of messaging formats/specifications, and ability to provide gap analysis documentation.

You'll work closely with project teams on customer-specific initiatives which involve message movement, translation, or integration development to solve highly complex technical messaging and transformation issues, and assist team members with troubleshooting technical issues related to message transformation and flows, as well as analyzing customer message specifications and providing gap analysis.

You'll need a Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience, knowledge of clinical and financial healthcare messaging, as well as knowledge of all data formats used in healthcare integration messaging (HL7, EDI, CSV, XML, etc.). Get all the details here.