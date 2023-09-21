Something to look forward to: Microsoft has introduced what it claims is the most powerful Surface they've ever built. The new Surface Laptop Studio 2 features a 14.4-inch (2,400 x 1,600 resolution, 200 PPI) PixelSense Flow touchscreen display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and 120 Hz refresh rate that's coated in Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The screen can be oriented in three unique "postures" including standard laptop mode, a half-tilted stage mode, and a traditional tablet mode.

The consumer version of the machine is powered by Intel's 13th Gen Core i7-13700H processor alongside up to 64 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU, and up to a 2 TB removable Gen 4 solid state drive.

Microsoft's latest measures 323 mm x 230 mm x 22 mm (12.72 in x 9.06 in x 0.86 in) and weighs in at 1.98 kg (4.37 pounds). Battery life is rated at up to 16 hours of typical use with the 2 TB SSD and Nvidia graphics combo, or up to 19 hours with a smaller storage drive and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

Connectivity-wise, you get two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4, a USB-A port, a microSD card reader, a 3.5mm audio jack and a Surface Connect port for docking and charging. The lappy also comes equipped with a full HD Studio Camera supporting Windows Hello 2.0 face authentication, quad Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3. A Surface Slim Pen 2 is also thrown in for good measure, and it ships running Windows 11 out of the box.

The Surface Laptop Studio 2 is available to pre-order starting at $1,999.99 for a model with 16 GB of RAM, a 512 GB SSD, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. A fully equipped machine with 64 GB of RAM, a 2 TB SSD, and an RTX 4060 will set you back $3,699.99. Commercial versions with different CPU and GPU combinations are also available for those into rendering work. Shipping commences on October 2.