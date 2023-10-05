In brief: HP has introduced a peculiar all-in-one that looks to blend the best elements of a laptop and a desktop. The new HP Envy Move is a 23.8-inch all-in-one that's powered by up to a 13th gen Intel Core i5-1355U processor with Intel UHD Graphics, and can be configured with up to 32 GB of LPDDR5 memory and a 1 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD.

The standout feature is without a doubt the 23.8-inch QHD IPS touchscreen display, boasting a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 and up to 300 nits of brightness. The display is far from what we'd consider large for a desktop PC, but it's colossal for a portable PC.

HP's latest creation measures 21.74 inches x 5.85 inches x 14.43 inches and weighs 9.04 pounds – not exactly light, but it could be worse. LG's curious StanbyMe Go features a larger 27-inch display stuffed inside a briefcase that weighs nearly 30 pounds.

The Envy Move features an integrated carrying handle, kickstand feet, and a keyboard pocket on the rear to facility transportation and usage. It also has a built-in battery that is good for up to four hours of runtime when away from a power source. The standard configuration also supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3, features dual 5W speakers with audio from Bang & Olufsen, has a 5-megapixel privacy cam with an integrated privacy cover, and ships running Windows 11 Home.

HP's Envy Move is a curious creation, but one that could find some traction in the post-pandemic work from home segment. A large-screen portable like this could be an attractive alternative to a traditional laptop with a smaller screen and a fixed desktop with a bigger panel. It's portable enough for around-the-house repositioning, but I probably wouldn't take it with me on the go.

The new HP Envy Move is available to purchase now starting at $899.99 directly from HP. Best Buy also has a configuration starting at $999.99 that you should be able to pick up locally.