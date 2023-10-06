What just happened? Asus has shared more information about its upcoming ultra-fast refresh rate, pro gaming monitor, the ROG Swift Pro PG248QP. The esports-grade gaming accessory was introduced at CES back in January, but some key details were withheld until just recently.

The ROG Swift Pro PG248QP features a 24.1-inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) esports TN (E-TN) panel boasting a super speedy 540 Hz refresh rate. According to newly published specs, the non-glare panel affords a 16:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits of peak brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio, and a 0.2ms GTG response time, and covers 125 percent of the sRGB color space.

Asus' latest additionally supports Nvidia G-Sync and Nvidia Reflex Analyzer, which helps measure system latency. You also get Ultra Low Motion Blur 2 (ULMB 2), a tech that provides enhanced motion blur reduction and can deliver "over 2,000 Hz of effective motion clarity," as well as four filter settings to reduce the amount of harmful blue light.

With GameVisual, you can choose between seven pre-set display modes optimized for different types of content. Modes can be togged using the on-screen settings menu or via a hotkey. The ESS Codec solution, meanwhile, is said to produce lag-free audio and help enhance various sound effects.

The PG248QP utilizes a unique base with retractable feet that can be folded inward to take up less space on your desk. Connectivity-wise, you get a DisplayPort 1.4 DSC (Display Stream Compression) port, two HDMI v2.0 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

So, when will you be able to get your hands on the ROG Swift Pro PG248QP and perhaps more importantly, how much will it set you back? Well, that we still do not know. Considering it has been 10 months since it was first announced, however, we have to think it is nearly ready to go. With any luck, perhaps it will hit the market in time for the holidays. As for price, well... it is probably not going to be super affordable.