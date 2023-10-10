What just happened? We're less than one week away from the launch of Intel's 14th-gen Raptor Lake Refresh processors, which means more benchmarks are being leaked. The latest of these is said to be an official slide from Intel comparing the Core i9-14900K's 1080p gaming performance against AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X3D. The results are close, but Intel's chip takes the win with a small 2% lead.

The slide, shared by prolific leaker HXL (via VideoCardz), comes from a Chinese Intel presentation comparing Intel's upcoming flagship with AMD's and its 3D V-Cache technology.

The 24-core Intel CPU has the edge in 14 of the tested games, while AMD's card is ahead in 10. One game, Company of Heroes, is a tie.

Some of the games where Intel's chip really shines include Metro Exodus and Starfield, both of which saw 23% gains over the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, while Total War: Warhammer 3 was 22% ahead. AMD's chip saw better performance in Cyberpunk 2077, DOTA 2, and Fortnite.

Performance figures Core i9-14900K vs. Ryzen 9 7950X3D

DOTA 2: 77%

Fortnite: 82%

Cyberpunk 2077: 89%

League of Legends: 94%

Horizon Zero Dawn: 94%

Final Fantasy 14: 95%

Red Dead Redemption 2: 96%

Forza Horizon 5: 98%

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: 99%

Galaxy Breaker: 99%

Company of Heroes 3: 100%

Far Cry 6: 103%

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord: 103%

COD: MW2: 103%

GTA5: 105%

Hitman 3: 106%

Rainbow Six Siege: 107%

World of Tanks Encore RT: 108%

Serious Sam 4: 108%

Civilization 6: 109%

Counter Strike Global Offensive: 114%

Ashes of the Singularity: 115%

Total War Warhammer 3: 122%

Starfield: 123%

Metro Exodus: 123%

According to the results, which are from Intel so likely based on best-case scenarios, the Core i9-14900K outperforms the Ryzen 9 7950X3D by an average of 2%.

The biggest unknown factor here is the price. We'll have to wait and see if Intel prices the Core i9-14900K less than the 7950X3D, which is available for around $599. There's also the cheaper Ryzen 7 7800X3D to consider. Available for $399, we found it compared almost identically to the 7950X3D in our 12-game average benchmarks at 1080p.

We previously heard that the Raptor Lake Refresh CPUs could cost 15% more than their predecessors while offering only small performance boosts.

Last month saw the Core i9-14900K appear in the Geekbench database with a record-breaking single-core of 3,140 points and reaching almost 6 GHz. That score is a 6% improvement over its 13th-gen equivalent chip and 1% more than the Core i9-13900KS. Its multi-core score was lower than the Core i9-13900KS, the i9-13900K, and the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, though.

Intel will launch the first Raptor Lake Refresh processors, expected to be the Core i9-14900K, Core i7-14700K, and Core i5-14600K, on October 17, with the review embargo lifting on October 16.