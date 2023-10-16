In a nutshell: Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the highly-anticipated return to side-scrolling platform action for Nintendo's iconic video game series, is set to release on October 20, 2023. However, PC gamers can already get a taste of the new Mario title through Switch emulation.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is set to be released by the end of the week as a Switch exclusive, in line with Nintendo's first-party production tradition. However, the ROM of Super Mario Bros. Wonder was leaked on the internet last week, and it appears that Switch emulators are capable of running the game's code with minimal issues.

Recently, several Switch games have leaked ahead of their official releases, including popular titles like Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which have become playable on PC before their official launches. Other high-profile Switch releases, like Red Dead Redemption, Bayonetta 3, Monster Hunter Rise, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, and Pikmin 4, were also quickly made playable on Switch emulators upon their release.

Switch emulators have made significant progress, with projects like Ryujinx and yuzu offering a solid gaming experience on the three major PC platforms (Windows, Linux, macOS). Despite some compatibility issues, these emulators often enhance the original gaming experience through features such as resolution and texture upscaling, FPS improvements, and other advanced options.

Now that Super Mario Bros. Wonder has been leaked in ROM form, online spoilers and video recordings are widespread. The latest Super Mario title appears to be compatible with Ryujinx, an "experimental" open-source Switch emulator that aims to provide "excellent accuracy and performance" through a user-friendly interface.

The emulator is capable of running Super Mario Bros. Wonder at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second, although we couldn't find information about the PC hardware requirements needed to achieve this level of performance. Given that the game is a 2D side-scrolling platform with 3D sprites, it shouldn't be too challenging to enjoy it on a PC screen.

Gamers will, of course, need to obtain a copy of the game's ROM, but emulation enthusiasts would likely already know how to access it. The end result should be rewarding, as early reviews of Super Mario Bros. Wonder have generally been positive.