Something to look forward to: They say Facebook is the social media platform for old people, but if you really want to show your age, there's nothing like nostalgically reminiscing about the glory days of MySpace. Those lucky enough to have grown up during the web's earlier years can relive those times through an upcoming documentary about the social network.

Following its launch in 2003, there was a time when pretty much everyone online had a MySpace account. Top 8 friends, Tom, terrible usernames and profile photos, music, and forcing people to learn coding, the platform remains fondly remembered as the precursor to Facebook. It also helped launch the careers of several famous musicians.

Deadline reports that Gunpowder & Sky, the company behind docs such as 69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez and Everybody's Everything, is working on a MySpace documentary. It is partnering with The Documentary Group, which is behind series such as Netflix's Amend: The Fight for America and Freeform's The Deep End.

The documentary will reunite founders Tom Anderson and Chris DeWolfe, feature many of the original crew, and speak to some of the stars who used MySpace to help launch their careers. It's a list that includes Adele, Lily Allen, Panic! at the Disco, My Chemical Romance, and Katy Perry.

Tommy Avallone (I Love You, You Hate Me; The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned from a Mythical Man), who will helm the documentary, said, "I remember being on Myspace in the beginning. In fact, Myspace is where I first started talking to my now-wife. It was an amazing time – before our phones took over our lives, the internet was fun, not a responsibility."

"Myspace was a party you could only join by sitting at a computer and I'm very excited to tell the origin story of who we have become through social media. I've already put together my Myspace playlist of bangers."

MySpace was bought by News Corporation in 2005 for $580 million. By 2007, it had become the most visited website in the US. But it was only a year later when Facebook surpassed MySpace in terms of visitors and users. News Corporation officially put the site up for sale in 2011, selling MySpace for a price said to be as low as $35 million. It still lives on today as a social network with a focus on music.

No word on a potential release date and whether the documentary will be given a theatrical release or only appear on streaming platforms, though the latter seems like a safe bet. It sounds like the project is at a very early stage right now, so it could be a while before we get to relive those heady days of the early to mid-2000s.