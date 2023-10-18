In context: As Intel launches its latest series of desktop CPUs, information on the company's upcoming processors in other categories has begun to emerge. While current numbers likely don't indicate final performance, they do offer a glimpse of next-gen laptop chips coming 2024.

New Geekbench listings this week reveal what's likely lab testing for a high-end Meteor Lake CPU and a mid-range non-K Raptor Lake Refresh processor. Intel is expected to ship both sometime in 2024.

Meteor Lake is set to introduce a significant rethinking of the company's design, replacing the "Core i" designations with "Core Ultra" to signify the shift. The chips will integrate AI accelerators, a multi-tile chiplet design similar to what AMD has implemented in recent series, and other new features. The new Intel CPUs will be available for laptops and certain desktops next year, but will not offer socketed variants for DIY builders.

The unit tested on Geekbench was a 16-core, 22-thread Core Ultra 9 185H running on a system with 64GB of RAM. Hitting a maximum frequency of 5GHz, it managed an 1849 single-core score and a 9832 multi-core score in Geekbench 5.4.6.

Geekbench no longer ranks results for version 5, making direct comparisons impossible. However, according to NotebookCheck, the single-core score resembles some Alder Lake mobile Core i9 processors, but falls noticeably short of Raptor Lake and Zen 4 counterparts. The multi-core result compares much less favorably, but the Core Ultra 9's exact testing environment is unknown.

Meanwhile, the benchmarked Raptor Lake Refresh is a Core i5-14400 running Geekbench 6 on a mini-ITX Colorful B760I with 64GB of RAM. While its power plan is unlisted, the processor's 2464 single-core and 13373 multi-core score chart slightly below 13th-gen i5 CPUs using the same motherboard.

Future tests will likely paint a different picture before non-K 14th-generation chips ship next year. Intel released the "14th-gen" Raptor Lake Refresh processors this week, offering a very minor performance uplift over the 13th generation at the same price.

As the company transitions to a new design paradigm with Meteor Lake and subsequent generations, the non-K Raptor Lake Refresh CPUs also mark the end of the LGA 1700 socket, which supported Raptor Lake and Alder Lake.