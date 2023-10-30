Bottom line: Capcom's highly anticipated mobile adaptation of Resident Evil Village is now available on select late-model iPhones and iPads. The game is free to try but you will want to be aware of a few caveats before diving in.

For starters, RE: Village is only compatible with the iPhone 15 Pro / iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPad Pro / Air with the M1 chip or later. Everyone else need not apply. The game is free to download and try but you'll only have access to the opening story unless you pay up.

Pricing is set at $39.99 for the full base game and an additional $19.99 for the Winters' Expansion DLC but for a limited time (through November 20), you can score 60 percent off which brings the base game and expansion down to $15.99. The DLC can also be picked up for just $9.99 during the sale, and you can get an all-access content voucher for an additional $1.99.

As for storage requirements, that's where things get a bit uncertain. The App Store listing on an iPhone 15 Pro Max says you'll need at least 1.37 GB of space but in the release notes, Capcom says the application is approximately 16 GB. Perhaps the trial is only 1.37 GB and the full game with DLC requires 16 GB? Or maybe that's the full base game before DLC?

Capcom also mentions that while RE: Village supports touch controls, the game is best experienced using a standalone game controller. Don't bother trying to use a keyboard and mouse, however, as Capcom notes they are not supported.

Village looks to be the first game that'll really make the most of the A17 Pro inside Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro handsets. Even if you don't have much interest in Capcom's survival horror franchise, it may be worth checking out the free trial on iPhone or iPad simply to get an idea of what the state of mobile gaming looks like in late 2023.