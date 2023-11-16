Facepalm: Asus has issued an apology – and a lot more – to those affected by a printing error on its ROG Maximus Z790 Hero EVA-02 Edition motherboard. The board in question pays homage to Neon Genesis Evangelion, a short-lived Japanese anime series from the mid-90s. Unfortunately, the themed board shipped with a misspelling of the word "Evangelion," which ended up being printed as "Evangenlion" instead.

The misprint appeared on a decorative cover near the rear I/O ports.

In a recently published support document, Asus apologized for the oversight. To resolve the issue, they are implementing a replacement program in which Asus will send users a corrected decorative part to replace the misprinted piece. As an additional gesture of good faith, Asus is extending the board's warranty by a full year, despite the fact that the misprint does not impact its functionality or performance in any way. All other instances of the word on the board are correct.

Wow.... so @ASUS_ROG misspelled Evangelion on their anime special edition motherboard!!!??? OOOOOF



You can't make this stuff up... lol "Evangenlion" – JayzTwoCents (@JayzTwoCents) November 12, 2023

A simple typo on a decorative motherboard part is just that, so what is the big deal?

For starters, this is a niche product that is only going to appeal to a certain subset of computer users. What's more, the board isn't exactly cheap at nearly $700. If you are paying that kind of money for a themed board, it's understandable that you might be upset if key details have errors. By addressing the issue in a timely manner and going above and beyond to make things right, Asus is demonstrating to its customers that it really does care – even if the matter in question is a simple typo.

Neon Genesis Evangelion ran from October 1995 through March 1996, and consisted of 26 episodes. The series is available to stream on Netflix.

Affected users can reach out to Asus customer support for details on how to get a replacement cover. Given the limited run of the error boards, it could turn into a valuable collectible. Some eBay listings have already priced the board at a significant premium.