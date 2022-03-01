Why it matters: Rockstar Games has released a sprawling update for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition that addresses performance and stability issues across all platforms. The patch also fixes numerous individual issues in each of the three games in the collection.

Rockstar launched GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and Windows last November. The bundle, which includes Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, arrived with much anticipation but fell short of expectations due to a buggy landing.

Some players that purchased the PC version were unable to play it, prompting Rockstar to remove it from their online store. Physical versions of the game for consoles were delayed by more than a month. Rockstar even relaunched individual versions of the games included in the trilogy and offered early adopters a free game.

A series of patches followed, the last of which – version 1.03 – arrived in late November. The new 1.04 patch should hopefully iron out most of the remaining wrinkles. The full change log is too extensive to list here, so you'll want to check out Rockstar's post for all of the details.

Despite the rocky start, GTA Trilogy has seemingly sold very well. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said during an earnings call last month that the game had “significantly exceeded expectations.” Game Rant estimated Rockstar sold at least 10 million copies as of early February.

Rockstar also recently confirmed it is working on the next major installment in the wildly popular franchise. While you shouldn't expect it to arrive anytime soon, you can at least take comfort in knowing that GTA 6 - or whatever it'll be called - is in the pipeline.