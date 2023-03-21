In brief: Netflix's gaming push has shifted into overdrive. In the nearly year and a half since Netflix started publishing games on its platform, the streaming giant has released 55 titles including excellent entries like Twelve Minutes and TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, among others. Even more games are in the pipeline for release later this year and beyond.

Leanne Loombe, VP of external games at Netflix, said there are 70 titles in development at partner studios around the globe in addition to the 16 games that Netflix's in-house studios are also working on. The new offerings will include everything from RPGs and puzzle games to narrative adventures and indie hits.

Loombe said Netflix's goal is to build a broad portfolio of games because they believe everyone can find joy in games if they discover the one that is right for them.

Roughly 40 games are expected to drop through the end of 2023 with new releases each and every month. Highlights include Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace, a rogue-like game from Ubisoft that is set in the same universe as The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot. The new entry will reportedly feature an improved formula with an expanded narrative and revised gameplay. Look for it to drop on April 18.

Terra Nil, meanwhile, is a reverse city-builder due out later this month. In it, you will transform lifeless landscapes into thriving, ecological paradises that are ideal for wildlife. The game uses procedurally generated landscapes to ensure no two play-throughs are identical. From snaking rivers and towering mountains to lowlands and oceans, Terra Nil has it all. It launches exclusively for mobile on Netflix on March 28.

Ustwo Games has also been tapped to bring Monument Valley 1 and Monument Valley 2 to the streaming platform in 2024. The first entry was a smash hit that sold more than 26 million copies in its first two years, prompting a sequel for Android and iOS in 2017. A third game in the franchise is rumored to be in development.

Image credit: Designnn.co